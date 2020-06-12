Former national security advisor and retired Army Lt. General Michael Flynn recently penned an exclusive Op-Ed for The Western Journal, and it’s been making the rounds on social media.

Titled “Forces of Evil Want To Steal Our Freedom in the Dark of Night, But God Stands with Us,” the Op-Ed is meant to be a shot in the arm for anyone who’s hurting or suffering due to the current state of affairs in America.

Flynn’s article reminded readers that “God will stand with us, as he always does” — a message that is particularly prescient and apt in this day and age.

It’s also a message that has clearly resounded with like-minded Americans, such as “America First” host and political pundit Sebastian Gorka.

On Thursday, Gorka, who also served in the Trump administration as deputy assistant to the president, extolled the power of Flynn’s Op-Ed on his popular radio show and podcast.

“Flynn is back!” Gorka said. “General Flynn is back!”

Gorka recited the entirety of Flynn’s post, and the roughly four-minute rereading reminded viewers of some of the poignant moments of the retired general’s op-eds.

“Once again, tyranny and treachery are in our midst, and although we feel we’ve descended into a hellish state of existence, we must never forget, hell is conquerable,” Gorka said quoting from the Op-Ed.

Gorka’s rereading was also a reminder of how much Flynn values freedom.

“Freedom must never be taken for granted. Securing our freedom demands a high price — and that price requires hard work and sacrifice,” Flynn wrote. “Both will bind us all by the value they produce, but only if we are willing to seek new opportunities and new ideas.”

But perhaps even more importantly, Flynn’s piece reiterated the importance of faith.

“Our future, the future of our children and grandchildren and the future of our country are at stake. God will not give way to the care of the devil or allow us to be left to the evil vices of those who would steal our freedom in the dark of night,” he wrote.

“He will not.

“Instead, God will stand with us, as he always does.”

On both Twitter and YouTube, fans lauded Flynn’s Op-Ed, with one user describing Trump’s former national security advisor as being “100% correct.”

Beautiful and 100% correct — Steven Hines (@iAppsSoftware) June 11, 2020

“God bless Mike Flynn for his response. He is a true [patriot],” one YouTube viewer commented.

The power of Flynn’s faith clearly lingered with Gorka after he had finished rereading the Op-Ed.

“Is that General Mike Flynn, my friend?” he said.

“Or is it Pastor Flynn?”

