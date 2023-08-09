“God’s reach does not stop at the schoolhouse gates” — a powerful line from Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s speech at the Turning Point Action’s 2023 Action Conference in July.

But what’s even better is that the congressman is backing his words up with action.

“In the coming days, I will introduce a national prayer in school law, so that in every classroom in America, there will be time for students to pray if they choose,” Gaetz said in July.

BREAKING: @MattGaetz to introduce National Prayer In School Law 🙏 “In the coming days, I will introduce a national prayer in school law so that in every classroom in America, there will be time for students to pray if they want to.” pic.twitter.com/dQDz4njMlV — Joel Valdez (@realJoelValdez) July 15, 2023

The Daily Caller has now obtained a copy of legislation introduced by Gaetz, titled the “National Prayer in School Act,” which would enforce the June 2022 Supreme Court ruling in favor of religious freedom.

In 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment when they fired a coach for praying at the 50-yard line after his students’ games.

According to CNN, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion, “The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike.”

On Sept. 1, Coach Joe Kennedy will return to the football field after a 7-year legal battle that ended with a victory at the Supreme Court. https://t.co/k22FqR4cDZ — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) August 8, 2023

On Wednesday, Gaetz told the Daily Caller, “God’s reach does not stop at the schoolhouse gates. Our country’s education policy forbids students and faculty from praying while endlessly promoting degenerate LGBT and anti-White propaganda,”

“My legislation unlocks religious freedom once again, so that in every classroom in America, there will be time for students to pray if they choose,” he said in a statement reported by the Washington Examiner.

This week I’ll be introducing the “National Prayer In School Act.” God’s reach does not stop at the schoolhouse gates. Our country’s education policy forbids students and faculty from praying while endlessly promoting degenerate LGBT and anti-White propaganda. My legislation… pic.twitter.com/g2dauHQzys — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) August 9, 2023



Prayer was banned from schools in 1962.

Even the Democrat Mayor Eric Adams of liberal New York City had to admit, it hasn’t been a success.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams: “Don’t tell me about no separation of church and state. State is the body. Church is the heart. You take the heart out of the body, the body dies.” Do you agree with the mayor? 👇pic.twitter.com/Fr5EzmDHzM — Human Events (@HumanEvents) March 1, 2023

“When we took prayers out of schools, guns came into schools,” the mayor said in February at the gathering of religious leaders in Manhattan.

“Don’t tell me about no separation of church and state. State is the body. Church is the heart. You take the heart out of the body, the body dies,”

“We are destroying our next generation,” Adams said. “Destroying them.”

Adams said we need to instill in our children “some level of faith and belief.”

“We say over and over, ‘We need to build that’s better for our children.'”

“No, we need to build children that’s better for our world,” Adams said.

Adams may be a Democrat, but he’s right about this.

The billions in school funding, the programs, the constant changing of testing standards — none of it will make any difference until the children stop living in a “me-centered world” where selfish feelings are given priority over right actions.

Prayer and study of the Word of God help kids see that we are not put here just to please ourselves.

Prayer gives them a connection with God and makes them realize that their life has a purpose bigger than their immediate needs.

And Lord knows, they need to hear that.

