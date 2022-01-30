Video obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request shows a New York police sergeant in disbelief as he watches a secretive White House scheme in action.

The bodycam footage was secured by Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino with a FOIA submission and provided to the New York Post.

The recording shows conversations between Westchester Police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky and various government contractors who coalesced at a small local airport before daybreak on Aug. 13, 2021, to transfer a shipment of Spanish-speaking migrants from a Boeing 737 to waiting buses.

As Post columnist Miranda Devine wrote:

“The iAero flight that so puzzled Hamborsky that night was just one of the almost nightly charter flights that began shuttling migrants into the suburban Westchester airport after curfew from places like McAllen, El Paso and Houston, Texas, last year beginning at least as far back as Aug. 8. The flights stopped only after The Post revealed their existence in late October.”

Hamborsky’s original concern was a lack of security at the White Plains airport, where planes were landing after curfew without police being notified.

Officers’ frustration becomes apparent as police are kept in the dark about the Biden administration’s migrant resettlement scheme during the transfer.

“You’re on a secure facility here,” Hamborsky told a contractor, according to Devine. “We really don’t know anything and we’re in charge of security.”

With airplanes being a major tool for terrorists and smugglers, the sergeant’s suspicion over an unidentified plane landing after curfew is more than valid.

Things get even more worrying when one apparent contractor agrees to hand over his state identification, but refuses to show the officer any form of work ID. Another contractor later tells the officer he wasn’t “technically” supposed to show any identification at all.

As Hamborsky struggles to figure out what is going on at the airport, he’s hit with another suspicious restriction — the contractors say they are not allowed to have their photographs taken.

“Un-f******-believable,” Hamborsky said, according to Devine. “And who’s that by? DHS?”

“Yes, and the United States Army,” the sergeant is told, with the contractor saying how DHS wanted the operation to happen “on the down-low.”

The contractor explains the small, regional airport is being used in a bid to avoid media cameras and the attention of watchful citizens catching on to what was happening, Devine wrote.

Getting nowhere fast with those around the plane, the sergeant instead tries to gain some ground with the waiting bus drivers, as Devine described it. He finds more frustration here, as even the drivers are clueless as to where they are headed.

“We’re subcontractors of a government contractor,” one driver tells Hamborsky, according to Devine, explaining how they are just as in the dark as he is, with most of them being awakened informed of the job just hours before. “It’s one of those things you can’t turn down, because once you sign the contract, you’re a slave to the grind.”

While trying to ascertain the buses’ destination, Hamborsky learns something else sinister from a contractor.

These transports were not planning to convoy to a single location, but were seemingly each headed to a different state. Hamborsky was told Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, and Maryland were among the individual destinations.

“I get the whole secrecy and all that s*** but this is even above my f****** pay grade,” a contractor says about the surreal situation, according to Devine. After Hamborsky pries further about the reason for secrecy, he is told to look at the current White House resident.

“But what’s the big secret?” an exasperated Hamborsky asks, Devine wrote.

“You know why,” the contractor tells him. “Because if this gets out, the government is betraying the American people.”

Astorino, who plans to run as a Republican for governor of New York, posted a snippet of the video online with a single message to Biden administration: “Stop lying to us. Secure the border. Uphold rule of law.”

🚨 🚨🚨Gov’t contractor talking about the secret midnight flights from southern border into Westchester (NY) Airport: “If it gets out… the government is betraying the American people.” Stop lying to us.

Secure the border.

Uphold rule of law.https://t.co/Gd7UmTz7Ct pic.twitter.com/vAyGO1GvkQ — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) January 27, 2022

The contractor, however in-the-dark he may be, is exactly right when it comes to this video getting out to the public.

Americans should be furious to see what is happening under our noses, and we should be even more disgusted to see the measures taken to keep us ignorant of our leaders’ designs.

While Biden’s scheme appears to have been halted in the face of increased media scrutiny, our southern border is far from secure as cartels and other bad actors look to exploit this administration’s weakness.

