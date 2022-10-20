Grand Jury Indicts Former Democratic Lawmaker on First-Degree Rape Charge

On Monday, former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley was been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of rape.

In August, the 53-year-old Tilley was arrested and charged with first-degree rape after he was accused of having “sexual intercourse with (the victim), who was incapable of consent because she was physically helpless” in Lexington on April 15, the Courier-Journal reported.

Tilley pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance, WLEX-TV reported.

Now that Tilley has been indicated, he is set to appear in court again for the arraignment, WKYT-TV reported.

However, after his initial arrest, Steve Schroering and Chris Spedding, Tilley’s lawyers, declared the innocence of their client, according to Courier-Journal.

“John Tilley maintains his innocence of the criminal charges and has cooperated with the investigation. He respects the judicial process and has no further comment at this time,” Schroering said.

Tilley has had a long political career and served from December 2015 through 2019 under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin as the secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Fox News reported.

During his time as secretary, Tilley oversaw the Kentucky State Police as well as the Correction and Juvenile Justice departments, the Courier-Journal reported.

One task that he accomplished while overseeing the state law enforcement and departments was implementing a new rape kit law about the handling of evidence in sexual assault investigations.

“In Kentucky, we believe in justice. Regardless of where you live, or work or play in the state, you should expect to be safe from crimes of sexual assault,” Tilley said in 2019.

Prior to his time on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Tilley served for five terms as Democrat in the Kentucky House of Representatives. He represented Hopkinsville in southwestern Kentucky.

During his time in the House of Representatives, he also served on the House Judiciary Committee.

After the grand jury’s indictment on Monday, Tilley’s attorneys did not have any additional comments.

“Former state rep & Justice Cabinet secretary John Tilley was indicted by a grand jury last Tuesday on a first degree rape charge, following his August arrest. Arraignment hearing is Oct. 28. His attorney had no comment today, beyond his original statement that Tilley is innocent,” Joe Sonka, a reporter for the Courier-Journal tweeted.

The woman who was allegedly raped by Tilley has not made any public comments.

Tilley has also made no public comments after his arrest or after the grand jury indictment.

