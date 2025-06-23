Gunman Fires on Church, Gets Nailed by Church Member in Truck, Then Finished Off by Armed Parishioners

Stories like this often produce commentaries on the Second Amendment or America’s mental health crisis, and rightfully so.

However, when you stop and think about the heroism that occurred then compare it to the tragedy that very nearly unfolded, you realize that political and social commentary adds precious little, for the fact remains that God alone prevented the mass slaughter of innocents, including many children.

On Sunday morning in Wayne, Michigan, a gunman approached the CrossPointe Community Church wearing a tactical vest and determined to commit mass murder, only to attract the attention of a church member who ran over the gunman with a pickup truck, allowing church security to shoot and kill the would-be murderer, per The Detroit News.

“He was run over by one of our members who saw this happening when he was coming into church,” Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. said.

The heroic pickup truck driver, therefore, saved lives.

Meanwhile, Wayne police Chief Ryan Strong praised the security team, which had prepared for a situation like this.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of the church’s staff members, who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting,” Strong said. “I would add that the church parishioners and staff members were trained in responding to emergency situations, which also saved lives.”

On Monday, according to The Detroit News, police identified the suspected gunman as 31-year-old Brian Anthony Browning of Romulus, Michigan.

In short, judging by what authorities described, Browning planned a slaughter. The suspect allegedly carried multiple guns, including an AR-15-style rifle with “more than a dozen fully loaded magazines.” He also carried a “semi-automatic handgun” with “hundreds of rounds of ammunition.”

Investigators noted that Browning had no criminal history and no apparent political motive. They did, however, speculate about possible mental health concerns.

Either way, one finds it impossible not to marvel at God’s mercy.

Inside the church, many children had gathered for a special Vacation Bible School service.

A camera in the back of the church, pointed toward the front, showed the reaction inside the church while the incident unfolded outside.

Readers may watch that reaction in the clip below, posted to the social media platform X.

Note the commotion that ensues around the 41-second mark when a male voice appeared to yell “Fire! Fire!”

Then, moments later, people ducked below pews as another male voice said “Get down!”

Above all, notice the number of children in the church.

A man just rammed his car into a Church in Wayne, Michigan which is right near Dearborn. A security guard shot him. Good guy with gun saves many lives. Buy guns and ammo. Protect yourself and your family. pic.twitter.com/5UhbUT4d5y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 22, 2025

In the end, all of the usual cautionary tales apply here.

First, of course, we know that “gun-free zones” do not stop bad guys with guns. Only good guys with guns can do that.

Second, one wonders about the line between a mental health crisis and something purely demonic. Chemical imbalance alone can hardly account for the evil required to shoot up a church full of children.

Above all, however, God spared those children and everyone else inside the church. A would-be murderer, armed with the weapons and ammunition Browning allegedly had in his possession, could have easily carried out one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

But it did not happen. At some point in the past — weeks, years, or decades, who can say? — God touched the hearts of the pickup truck driver and staff members, who then decided to go to church.

Indeed, who can say that God did not choose those brave people specifically to prevent mass murder? After all, God’s thoughts and ways are infinitely higher than ours (Isaiah 55:8-9).

