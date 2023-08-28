A former teen TV star known for his role on the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana” was arrested in Texas over the weekend on charges of alleged theft and public intoxication.

Mitchel Musso, 32, played the role of Oliver Oken opposite Miley Cyrus in the hit series from 2006 to 2011.

He also voiced a main role in the animated Disney Channel show “Phineas and Ferb.”

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Musso spent part of his weekend in jail in the Dallas suburb of Rockwall, Texas, after he was arrested outside of his hotel room following an allegation he stole a bag of potato chips.

The celebrity news and gossip outlet reported police reviewed calls about a man who was belligerent and allegedly argued about paying for the snack at a food market on Saturday evening.

Employees at the market demanded Musso pay for the snack and alleged he became “verbally abusive” toward them, according to TMZ.

He allegedly left the store without paying and headed toward a hotel where he was staying.

Once officers arrived at the hotel, they found the former child star was intoxicated, the report said.

They also discovered that he was wanted on numerous traffic warrants, TMZ reported.

Musso was arrested on charges of public intoxication and theft under $100, according to jail records.

Musso was released from the Rockwall County jail on Sunday after he posted a $1,000 bond.

Rockwall is just a few miles east of Garland, where Musso was born.

Musso has an Instagram account, but he posts infrequently. In 2021, he shared two images of himself and said he had put on more than 40 pounds of healthy weight. He described himself as previously having been a “broken” person.

He was also absent of his clean-cut look and adorned with a number of tattoos, including one that appears to be the anarchist symbol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchel Musso (@mitchelmusso)

Saturday was not Musso’s first run-in with police.

In October 2011, the star was arrested in Burbank, California, and arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers detected a strong odor of alcohol during a traffic stop, TMZ reported at the time.

Musso, then 20, registered well above the 0.08 legal limit in California when a breathalyzer was administered, the report said.

He pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation, TMZ reported in February 2012.

Musso also was ordered to pay a fine and complete an alcohol education class.

