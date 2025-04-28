Hard to Watch: Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Interrupts CBS Interview to Shut Down Reporter

If you could somehow give legendary ex-NFL head coach and current North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick something akin to “truth serum,” there are probably a handful of questions that any football fan would want to ask:

“Did you truly steal the Rams’ play signals?”

“Did you actually know about the PSI levels in Patriots footballs?”

“Did you really hate Tom Brady?”

While all fine questions whose answers Belichick will likely take to his grave, there appears to be a new question making the rounds regarding the polarizing head coach, which actually has nothing to do with football — and that he seems just as unlikely to answer: How did the septuagenarian Belichick meet his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson?

Belichick, the 73-year-old multi-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, has caused something of a stir online when reports began surfacing that he was dating a paramour nearly five decades his junior.

To be clear, this writer generally doesn’t have any issue with age-gap relationships, but that’s really not the issue at hand.

If Hudson were a demure, quiet, and otherwise unknown commodity, you could widen this age gap, and this writer wouldn’t be particularly compelled to comment on it.

Instead, we get brain-rotting stuff like this:

WARNING: The following clip contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

And if that above, viral clip of Hudson marching around UNC football spring practice like she’s the one with the Super Bowl-winning resume was it, maybe you chalk it up as a young twenty-something-year-old poorly grappling with her first real bout of notoriety.

Oh, if only that were it.

Belichick and Hudson (who need a couple nickname … Maybe “Hudchick”?) revealed a whole new layer to their relationship dynamic after a viral clip from a CBS interview with the coach revealed just how much control the young lady craves.

You can watch the clip below:

Bill Belichick talks to @tonydokoupil about his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson defending it by saying he’s “never been too worried about what everybody else thinks.” pic.twitter.com/MV8XqjfAQx — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 27, 2025

“How did you guys meet,” the CBS interviewer asked the decorated coach.

Then, like an overbearing stage mother, Hudson sharply interjected, “Not talking about this.”

“No?”

“No.”

Hudson immediately shut down that line of inquiry, revealing the complete influence she has over all things Bill Belichick.

Belichick, who describes Hudson as his “creative muse,” was notorious for marching to the beat of his own drum as a head coach in the NFL. He was stubborn to a fault (ask any Patriots fan who watched his last few draft classes), and many assumed that one of the reasons for his split with New England is that Belichick wanted complete control of the football operations as both general manager and head coach, something very few individuals have ever gotten in the NFL.

How did a man like that end up with a “creative muse” functionally running his empire?

(As a man, I probably know the answer to this question, but it’s not fit for reprint.)

And to be clear, Hudson, described by CBS as a “constant presence” during that interview, is very much running things.

This is not an instance or two of her being overbearing. She’s CC’d on all of Belichick’s official UNC emails, for crying out loud.

No, this is very much a case of a young woman exerting — in publicly humiliating fashion, by the way — her complete dominance over one of the most dominant football coaches in history.

It’s utterly bizarre and, frankly, hard to watch.

