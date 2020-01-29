HGTV Wants To Make Over an Entire Small Town for New Show - Could It Be Yours?

Small towns across America are vying to be selected for HGTV’s upcoming series, “Home Town Takeover,” following Ben and Erin Napier as they revitalize an entire community.

Ben and Erin Napier, stars of HGTV’s popular series “Home Town,” are looking for just the right small town to star in their biggest renovation project yet: “a takeover to makeover an entire town.”

“Home Town Takeover,” promises to work makeover magic on the deserving town, and according to the application site, there is still time to nominate your own community.

The ideal town will have three key features in order to be selected: a population of less than 40,000, architecture itching to reach its full potential, and a main street in need of a little TLC.

“Applicants should strive to highlight aspects of their town that make it special, fascinating, historic or unique — including distinctive features like vintage period architecture, special destinations or a classic main street,” the network’s website reads.

Several towns have already gained national exposure simply by tossing their hat in the ring of nominees, including Richmond, Indiana.

Richmond residents are coming together to submit an application that they hope will restore beloved properties and bring a breath of fresh air into the small community.

Mary Walker, executive director of the county tourism bureau, knows the competition will be fierce, but is eager to pursue the opportunity.

“If you don’t go, you don’t get,” Walker told Richmond Palladium-Item. “You know it’s going to be a big field. Why can’t it be us?”

Milan, Tennessee, residents gathered together to parade down their town’s main street in a bid to win.

“I love Milan because the community helps out with everybody, the schools, the rest of the community, and the other kids,” resident Tiffany Raley told WBBJ-TV.

“I’ve lived here for 55 years, and it’s a fine community. Everybody loves each other, and we love working together,” resident Harold Johnson said.

The application deadline, which requires photos and a video submission, is Feb. 7, 2020, per the website.

