Host of 'The View' Sunny Hostin Has Beef with Tucker Carlson for 'Doxing' Her - Only Has Herself to Blame

Oh brother.

One of the worst traits of the left is how they quickly latch onto a word or phrase and just incorrectly use it until the word is beaten into oblivion and virtually meaningless.

That’s already been seen with words like racism and sexism.

Case in point, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin recently went on a podcast, “Just Jenny” and lamented how her life is so incredibly difficult.

“I have sort of surpassed [‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar] as the right-wing target on Fox News. Tucker Carlson has decided to in some ways disseminate my home address. I have security now, I have all of these things. You know I have gates and cameras and things,” Hostin said, without citing any specific examples.

Now, that’s quite a claim.

First of all, doxing is no joking matter. For those unfamiliar, doxing is the practice of maliciously exposing highly personal and identifying information about the victim.

Secondly, if Tucker Carlson did, in fact, dox Hostin, he should be condemned to the highest degree and face legal consequences.

Only… there’s absolutely zero evidence that Carlson doxed anyone, let alone Hostin.

Some sleuthing by Breitbart has found that Hostin appears to be talking about a year-and-a-half-old episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which originally aired on March 21, 2021.

In that episode, Carlson ripped into Hostin after she claimed to “feel like a hostage” to law-abiding citizens who want to legally own firearms.

As part of Carlson’s rebuttal to Hostin’s self-absorbed claim, he showed a clip of the lavish 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion Hostin resides in to show the hypocrisy of claiming to “feel like a hostage,” — a doubly dubious claim given that Hostin likely has armed security to oversee her palatial home.

It’s sad this even needs to be stated, but showing publicly available clips of someone’s home is not “doxing.” It’s not even close. If it were, MTV’s “Cribs” would not still be airing.

Carlson did not divulge the city Hostin’s home was in (Purchase, New York), the color of her ceilings (mustard yellow), where in the home Hostin’s mother lives (the carriage house), or her family’s favorite gathering room (the “sprawling kitchen.”)

Do you want to know how I know those things, despite Carlson not revealing them? Because Hostin willingly divulged all of that information in a self-aggrandizing puff piece for People magazine in April 2018.

There’s even a video element to People’s look into Hostin’s home!







To be clear, if Hostin is being harassed in any way at her home (no matter how vile or racist she is) that is unacceptable and contemptible.

But it’s just as unacceptable and contemptible to accuse someone else of doxing when you have zero evidence of it, and you yourself have no problem publicizing your private life the way Hostin did with People.

Doxing is a real issue. All Hostin did with these baseless accusations against Carlson is to slowly begin rendering that word meaningless.

