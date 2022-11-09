Parler Share
Hours-Long Wait Times, Massive Line in Maricopa County GOP Stronghold After Vote Machines Malfunction

 By Randy DeSoto  November 8, 2022 at 6:07pm
The wait time to vote in the Republican stronghold of Anthem, Arizona, in the northern part of Maricopa County was about two hours in the early afternoon Tuesday following ballot tabulation machine problems.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates confirmed about 1 in 5 of the ballot tabulation machines countywide was not working as of Tuesday morning.

Arizona Republican National Committee member Tyler Bowyer posted a video from the Outlets at Anthem polling place about 7:20 Tuesday morning in which the polling site director explained that one of the voting tabulation machines was not working while the other was only successfully taking ballots 75 percent of the time.

“So 25 percent of them are being misread and it could be printer issue or it could be the tabulator itself,” said the director, who wore a badge indicating his name was Richard.

“So when it’s misread you have an option to put it into what’s called ‘Box 3,’ whether it goes downtown and gets read manually or whether it gets refed into our tabulators,” he said.

Box 3 is a secure box below the tabulation machine into which ballots can be inserted.

When The Western Journal went to the Anthem polling site at approximately 1:15 pm, Richard said the issue had been resolved and was caused by the ballot printers.

The line to vote at that time appeared to be about a quarter-mile long.

Lucas McLuhan, who works for The Western Journal, went to the Anthem location to vote in the early afternoon Tuesday and waited an hour and 45 minutes. Two other people said they had spent longer in line.

McLuhan said he was confident GOP gubernatorial Kari Lake would win despite the Election Day voting problems, but he was worried about Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, who was expected to be in a much tighter race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, according to polls.

“It’s a razor-thin race. The polls have it within one or two points away. If you have any issues at all, it could impact the race,” McLuhan said. “It could go either way at this point.”

McLuhan later reported that when he did vote, it took five attempts for the tabulator machine to accept his ballot.

Mesa, another Republican stronghold on the east side of Phoenix, also experienced ballot tabulation problems.

Bowyer wrote that the tabulator where he went to vote in the city would not accept his ballot because the print quality was too poor.

“I just voted in person in MESA & this is how it printed,” he tweeted.

Do you think these voting machine problems could hurt GOP candidates?

“The reader rejected it & had we not inspected the ballot before voting we likely would have been told just to leave the ballot behind. The Poll Chief reprinted a new ballot. She said this is an ongoing issue with printers!” Bowyer added.

Lake tweeted Tuesday morning that the tabulation machines in Democratic strongholds such as south and central Phoenix and Tempe did not seem to be experiencing the same troubles.

She encouraged her supporters to vote in these locations if they could.

Randy DeSoto
Conversation