Share
Lifestyle

Intruder With Macabre Weapon Caught Lurking Outside Windsor Palace Amid Christmas Celebration

 By Amanda Thomason  December 29, 2021 at 1:52pm
Share

While the Queen of England generally spends the holiday season at Sandringham estate in Norfolk, for the past two years she’s opted to remain at Windsor and have family visit there.

This Christmas, things got interesting when a 19-year-old man from Southampton broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle, armed with a crossbow and having just told friends via social media that he intended to kill the Queen.



Alarms were triggered immediately after the man used a rope ladder to scale the fence. Soon Thames Valley police and the London Metropolitan Police were on site, dealing with the would-be assassin.

It was around 8:30 a.m. when he broke in as the Queen was enjoying her breakfast. He was about 500 meters from her private apartments.

Trending:
Alert: FB Is Punishing People Everywhere for Posting This 8-Word Thomas Paine Quote

“An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police,” Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said in a statement released by the Thames Valley Police.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”

After receiving a mental health assessment, the man, identified as Jaswant Singh Chail by The Sun, was found unfit.

“The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment — he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals,” authorities said, according to People.



The Sun also reported that a mere 24 minutes before his capture, Chail had sent a Snapchat video to friends, outlining what he was about to do. He was wearing a hoodie and white mask, and using a lot of language he’d adopted from Star Wars.

“I’m sorry,” he allegedly said in the video. “I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race.

Related:
After Seeing Bus Engulfed in Flames, Man Takes Matters Into His Own Hands: Gets Shock Surprise


“I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

In a separate message, he said he didn’t expect to survive his encounter with the Queen.

“I’m sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to,” he said. “If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they’re interested.”

When police descended upon his family’s home in Southampton on Christmas Day, plenty of neighbors were surprised.

“There was a big commotion with all the police around and it caused some concern, especially as it was Christmas Day,” one said, according to The Sun.

“The family keep themselves to themselves, like the rest of the estate, but we know there’s a teenage lad who lives there with his mum and dad. The police didn’t leave the estate until late at night. Everyone was wondering what was going on.

“We saw the Windsor story in the news but never thought our road would be at the centre of it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Intruder With Macabre Weapon Caught Lurking Outside Windsor Palace Amid Christmas Celebration
Video: After 3 Siblings Die in Horrific Car Crash, Brother Speaks Out "Life Is Precious"
Teen Makes Selfless COVID Resolution, Continues Every Day Since: Huge 'Ripple Effect'
After Arresting Suspect on Unrelated Charges, Police Discover Hidden Severed Head
Man Makes Decision to Surrender Animals After Facing Over A Hundred Animal Abuse Charges
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!