Ivanka Trump Set To Hit the Campaign Trail with California Republican

First daughter Ivanka Trump is hitting the campaign trail with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in California for two fundraising events next month to build the GOP’s coffers heading into the midterms.

The “Protect the House” fundraisers will take place in Fresno and Los Angeles on June 18.

“At the request of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ivanka Trump will be headlining a June 18 Protect the House fundraiser with the Leader in California,” a statement from Ivanka Trump’s office reads, according to Politico’s Playbook.

“Ivanka developed a strong relationship with Leader McCarthy during their efforts to Pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and its Child Tax Credit provisions. They also worked closely on Sesta/Fosta legislation to combat online sex trafficking,” the statement added.

McCarthy represents California’s 23rd congressional district, which is located in the Bakersfield area in the south central region of the Golden State, extending north close to Fresno.

The GOP’s prospects for holding the House have improved in recent weeks.

A new poll released this week showed Republicans taking the lead over Democrats in the generic ballot heading into the November midterms for the first time this election cycle.

The Reuters survey published May 17 found 38.1 percent of registered voters said they would vote for a Republican candidate if the midterm election were held today, while 36.7 percent said they would vote for a Democrat.

Democrats still hold a 4-point advantage (44.2 to 40.2 percent) in the Real Clear Politics average of polls, but the gap has been narrowing.

Dozens of times over the course of the last year, various polls showed Democrats with a double-digit lead heading into the midterms.

McCarthy — who is considered a contender for speaker should the Republicans retain control of House — expressed optimism that his party will be able to buck the midterm trend.

“We have our challenge — history says the party in power loses 29 seats in an off year and 23 seats is our majority,” McCarthy told attendees at Milken Institute’s Global Conference this month. “In January, I gave this presentation — it was plus-12 for the Democrats.”

John Nolte, writing for Breitbart, gave some historical context, noting that in 2014 the GOP had a 2.4 percentage point advantage in the RCP average and picked up 13 House seats.

In 2010, Republicans had a 9.4-point lead and regained control of the House of Representatives, picking up 63 seats.

In 2006, the Democrats had a strong 11.5-point advantage, but were only able to grab 31 seats. Still, they did retake the majority in the process.

The Republican National Committee’s fundraising numbers have been robust during the 2017-2018 election cycle.

Last month, the RNC brought in $13 million, which is a record for non-presidential election year. The total for the election cycle to date is $184.5 million, with $43.8 million cash on hand, according to OpenSecrets.org.

By contrast, the Democratic National Committee raised $7.9 million in April. Its total raised for the election cycle is $99 million, with $3.6 million on hand (after $8.9 million in outstanding debt is accounted for).

