Kamala Harris Rally Reportedly Descends Into 'Complete Chaos,' Volunteer Breaks Down in Tears

A Kamala Harris rally near Detroit, Michigan Wednesday night reportedly ended in “complete chaos” when attendees became angered by the apparent lack of organization for shuttle buses to return to their cars.

MLive reported that the event with about 15,000 in attendance took place at a hanger at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Harris got some pushback during the event.

“Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide, we won’t vote for genocide,” pro-Palestinian protesters shouted as she addressed the crowd.

Harris was attacking what she said were Trump’s views on climate, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.

The vice president stopped her remarks and addressed the protesters directly, saying, “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that; Otherwise I’m speaking,” which drew applause from the crowd.

Pro-Palestine protesters chant: “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide.” Kamala Harris responds: “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking” pic.twitter.com/AxXNwNKlIW — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 8, 2024

MLive reported that the jubilant mood of the crowd shifted when the event ended at about 8:30 p.m. and attendees tried to get back to their cars via shuttle.

“People were frustrated as they wondered what was happening and where they needed to go. While some sat in folding chairs or on the grass, others were standing while trying to figure out where each bus was heading,” the news outlet said.

Josiah Lippincott, who attended the rally, posted on X, “Complete chaos after the Detroit Kamala rally. It has been 2.5 hours and people are still unable to find shuttles back to their cars.

“Campaign staff has no idea what is happening. Rally was held near a UPS delivery center so dozens of trucks are mixed up with the buses. Tempers are high,” he added.

Lippincott further noted, “A Kamala volunteer just broke down into tears.”

A Kamala volunteer just broke down into tears. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

“There was no organization or signs showing rally goers how to get on the right bus. Total mess,” he recounted.

“The larger white buses in the above photos are not shuttles. Those were for union members and others who were bused in by the campaign.”

The larger white buses in the above photos are not shuttles. Those were for union members and others who were bused in by the campaign. The Kamala people used school buses as shuttles. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

At one point, Lippincott witnessed one of Harris’ campaign workers get into a “verbal and physical altercation with an attendee.”

Warning: the following video contains language some may find offensive.

At one point, a Kamala campaign worker got into a verbal and physical altercation with an attendee. Police were involved. pic.twitter.com/TsQi1Qvmnf — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

So an evening that started out well, did not end that way for many rally goers.

