Kamala Harris Rally Reportedly Descends Into 'Complete Chaos,' Volunteer Breaks Down in Tears

 By Randy DeSoto and    August 8, 2024 at 2:01pm
A Kamala Harris rally near Detroit, Michigan Wednesday night reportedly ended in “complete chaos” when attendees became angered by the apparent lack of organization for shuttle buses to return to their cars.

MLive reported that the event with about 15,000 in attendance took place at a hanger at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Harris got some pushback during the event.

“Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide, we won’t vote for genocide,” pro-Palestinian protesters shouted as she addressed the crowd.

Harris was attacking what she said were Trump’s views on climate, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.

The vice president stopped her remarks and addressed the protesters directly, saying, “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that; Otherwise I’m speaking,” which drew applause from the crowd.

MLive reported that the jubilant mood of the crowd shifted when the event ended at about 8:30 p.m. and attendees tried to get back to their cars via shuttle.

Will Trump beat Kamala Harris?

“People were frustrated as they wondered what was happening and where they needed to go. While some sat in folding chairs or on the grass, others were standing while trying to figure out where each bus was heading,” the news outlet said.

Josiah Lippincott, who attended the rally, posted on X, “Complete chaos after the Detroit Kamala rally. It has been 2.5 hours and people are still unable to find shuttles back to their cars.

“Campaign staff has no idea what is happening. Rally was held near a UPS delivery center so dozens of trucks are mixed up with the buses. Tempers are high,” he added.

Lippincott further noted, “A Kamala volunteer just broke down into tears.”

“There was no organization or signs showing rally goers how to get on the right bus. Total mess,” he recounted.

“The larger white buses in the above photos are not shuttles. Those were for union members and others who were bused in by the campaign.”

At one point, Lippincott witnessed one of Harris’ campaign workers get into a “verbal and physical altercation with an attendee.”

Warning: the following video contains language some may find offensive. 

So an evening that started out well, did not end that way for many rally goers.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation