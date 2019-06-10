Well-Known Tech Reporter Peter Bright Arrested for Soliciting Sex with 9-Year-Old Girl

A popular tech reporter who wrote about Microsoft was arrested for allegedly soliciting sex with children online, according to a complaint filed in May.

Peter Bright sought to molest a 7- and 9-year-old and was later arrested after meeting with an undercover agent to facilitate the action, the federal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges.

Bright, who formerly worked for tech outlet Ars Technica, claimed to be in a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old.

An undercover FBI special agent contacted Bright in April on KinkD, a social media fetish platform, according to the document.

The agent informed Bright that she had a 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. He reportedly wrote of raping the 7-year-old.

The complaint alleges that Bright, who is currently being held without bail, discussed ways of training the children.

“I’m thinking maybe something involving foreskin is the way to start,” he allegedly told the agent.

Bright also claimed to have molested an 11-year-old girl, the complaint alleges.

“I have a girl I’ve been teaching off and on for a couple of months now,” he reportedly wrote. “But she’s in the Bronx, which makes the logistics much harder.”

According to the filing, Bright also told the agent that “masturbation and, anal sex are probably my favorite subjects. Helping girls find those special places to touch, it’s very rewarding.”

Bright was arrested on May 22 upon meeting the agent.

The federal inmate database shows that a Peter Bright is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, The Daily Dot reported Saturday.

Bright was a successful tech reporter, amassing a Twitter following of 18,000 users. He covered topics like Microsoft and hacking.

His reputation is spotty, however, according to tech writers who claim Bright often spread lies and misinformation.

“Peter Bright ( @ DrPizza) is one of several ArsTechnica/Condé Nast journalists who have spread outrageous lies about me for years. Technology Editor since 2014,” writer and gamer Peter Luckey told his Twitter followers Sunday.

Other people who work in the tech industry expressed surprise after outlets began reporting of Bright’s arrested.

“I am shocked. @ DrPizza is well-known for his Microsoft reporting, and he’s an accused sexual predator. I feel physically sick that I’ve known this man for years and this is what he’s capable of,” Tom Warren, a reporter at The Verge, tweeted Saturday. An official with Condé Nast, Ars Technica’s parent company, confirmed the Peter Bright who was arrested and being held in the Manhattan Correctional center was an employee with Ars Technica. A representative told reporters that Bright was no longer employed at Ars Technica.

