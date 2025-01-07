Is President-elect Donald Trump planting the seeds for his own family political dynasty?

There’s at least one family member beyond Trump himself who he encouraged to enter the political arena.

And that’s his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

The only problem is, Lara isn’t terribly interested in what’s apparently on the table — even if it’s something Donald really wants.

The wife of Eric Trump, Lara, spoke to the U.K. Daily Mail and revealed some of the inner political workings of the Trump family, including the not-so-secret rumors that Lara could be in line to assume Marco Rubio’s Florida Senate seat.

Rubio is the president-elect’s Secretary of State nominee and is expected to vacate his Florida seat in the coming days.

Lara Trump’s name became a popular pick to take the vacated seat, but it quickly became clear that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be picking his own replacement for Rubio…

… And that Lara Trump wasn’t terribly interested in the role “right now.”

“[Trump] was a little upset whenever I said that, you know, ‘I’m not gonna do it right now,'” she told the outlet.

Not only was the president-elect “a little upset,” Lara revealed that he wasn’t terribly interested in anyone else for the role.

“The only person that Donald Trump wanted to see there was probably me,” she added.

While Lara Trump would not disclose if politics were, in fact, in her future, she did promise that MAGA would see a lot more of her.

“You’ll be seeing more of me not less of me,” she told the British outlet.

She coyly added: “For some people, that’s a great thing. Some people might not like that.”

And as to who she thinks will eventually take that Senate seat, Lara Trump expressed total confidence in DeSantis.

“I would say, as far as Governor Ron DeSantis is concerned, I believe he will choose a great person,” she said. “And I think the amazing thing is, he has really great names in terms of people who could potentially fill that seat.”

Lara Trump added that she thought DeSantis had “run this state very successfully,” and that his political “instinct” would continue to serve him well.

President Trump’s daughter-in-law isn’t likely to get bored, with or without a Senate seat. The Mail describes Lara Trump as a burgeoning clothing designer and musician.

At the very least, Lara Trump is very likely to be busy on Jan. 20, which is when her father-in-law will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

