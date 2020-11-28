Los Angeles County health officials announced Friday a temporary stay-at-home order set to take effect on Monday that prohibits residents from gathering with people outside their households as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The stay-at-home order will be in place for three weeks through Dec. 20, the county said in a news release.

Essential and emergency workers and people who secure or provide essential and permitted services are allowed to leave their homes during this time.

“Public Health reminds everyone to stay home as much as possible and avoid seeing people you don’t live with, even if you don’t feel sick,” the news release read.

“Residents are also reminded to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth whenever they are outside their home and around others, as COVID-19 can be unintentionally spread to other people.”

Under the new rules, businesses must put occupancy limits in place and require everyone on site to wear face coverings.

The county is also banning all gatherings, public and private, and people are prohibited from participating in drive-in events in a car with people outside of their household.

“All public and private gatherings with individuals not in your household are prohibited, except for faith based services and protests, which are constitutionally protected rights,” the news release read.

All outdoor recreation activities, including beaches, trails, golf courses and skate parks, require face coverings and social distancing.

Schools and day camps are allowed to stay open, but if there is an outbreak, the doors have to be shut for 14 days.

Playgrounds, except for those at childcare or schools, have also been closed.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged his residents to “act now” and “stay home” in a message on Twitter.

Two months ago, it was projected that one in every 880 L.A. County residents were infected with COVID-19. Now, it’s estimated it’s one in every 145. We have to act now to slow the spread. Please stay home as much as possible. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) November 27, 2020

The new orders come as 1,893 people are hospitalized in Los Angeles County with COVID-19, 24 percent of which are in the intensive care unit, according to the news release.

On Friday, health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths and 4,544 new cases, prompting the tighter security measures, KTLA-TV reported.

“To those who recently lost loved ones from COVID-19, we send you wishes for healing and peace,” Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, said.

“With the recent surge of COVID-19 across our community, we must take additional safety measures to reduce the risk of illness and death from this terrible virus and protect our healthcare system.”

“We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end and we hope that L.A. County residents continue following Public Health safety measures that we know can slow the spread,” she added.

