An Australian man who faked his own kidnapping earlier this year in order to go out on a tryst with his mistress will avoid serving any jail time but that did not protect him from the tongue-lashing of a judge.

According to a report, 36-year-old Paul Iera of New South Wales slipped away from his girlfriend on New Year’s Eve last year and the woman soon received text messages that he had been kidnapped over a bike, 9 News reported.

The outlet reported Iera told the woman he supposedly loved that he had to leave their home to see his “financial guy.”

Instead, he spent the night with another woman who sent his worried girlfriend a text message in order to give him an alibi.

Per police, a message the girlfriend received read, “Thank you for sending Paul to me, now payback is a ***** bye bye.”

The message added, “We will keep him with us until the morning wen (sic) he gives us his bike we call it square.”



Iera’s girlfriend panicked and called police in the New South Wales city of Dapto.

Meanwhile, Iera spent the night with his mistress while authorities frantically searched for him.

Do you think the man’s sentence was given fair? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The following morning on New Year’s Day at around 10 a.m., Iera was headed back home when his vehicle was stopped by officers.

Per 9 News, officers expected to find Iera kidnapped but he was with his mistress. An investigation into the matter blew up the alibi and also saw Iera make false statements to detectives.

He reportedly told them he had been held up by Middle Eastern men but that he was set free.

Unfortunately for Vera, police followed up on the case. Thanks to some camera footage and a story that did not seem all that plausible, he was arrested and charged with making false statements with the intent to subject another person to investigation.

He faced up to seven years in prison but was shown leniency by a judge who put him in a three-year rehabilitation program and ordered him to reimburse police for the man hours that were wasted searching for him — which were estimated to be between 100 and 200, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

The sum the court came up with for those hours was $16,218.11.

Magistrate Michael Ong scolded Iera for “abhorrent behavior.”

“You are at a point where you need to make a choice,” the judge told the unfaithful man. “You either take a step back, look at yourself and your circumstances and move towards furthering yourself, or alternatively you will move into a situation where imprisonment will be a very realistic option.”

According to an attorney for Iera, the man has made “progress” in his work to become a better person since his arrest.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.