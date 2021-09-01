McEnany: If Dems Had Any Integrity, They Would Impeach Biden Over July Phone Call with Afghan Pres

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued Wednesday that if congressional Democrats “had an ounce of integrity” they would impeach President Joe Biden over a reported phone call he had last month with then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

On Wednesday’s Fox News program “Outnumbered,” McEnany referenced a Tuesday Reuters article that reported on a July 23 call in which Biden allegedly told Ghani the Afghan government had a “perception” problem in the face of Taliban advances being made around the country.

“I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden said, according to Reuters.

“And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”

Ghani reportedly countered saying, “We are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis thrown into this.”

Reuters noted that Pakistan, through its embassy in Washington, D.C., denied Ghani’s allegations.

McEnany contended that what Biden allegedly said on the July call was an impeachable offense.

“You have the president of the United States, the commander in chief, in a July phone call saying to the Afghan President Ghani — ‘Whether it is true or not, I want you to say in essence,’ and this part I’m paraphrasing, ‘that the Taliban is not doing as well as common knowledge or as what’s being reported,'” she said.







McEnany then pointed out that the former acting Director of National Intelligence under former President Donald Trump, Ric Grenell, told her there was intelligence in May “saying that the Taliban was on the march.”

She further highlighted that Biden’s team was again warned in a July 13 dissent cable signed by 23 U.S. foreign service officers in Afghanistan to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the situation on the ground was dire, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The classified cable represents the clearest evidence yet that the administration had been warned by its own officials on the ground that the Taliban’s advance was imminent and Afghanistan’s military may be unable to stop it,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“The cable, sent via the State Department’s confidential dissent channel, warned of rapid territorial gains by the Taliban and the subsequent collapse of Afghan security forces, and offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and speed up an evacuation, the two people said,” the newspaper added.

IMPEACH HIM! Joe Biden asked the President of Afghanistan to LIE! In the transcript, Biden told Ghani to say that the fight against the Taliban was going well “whether it is true or not.” The Afghan President responded, “Mr. President, we are facing a full-scale invasion…” — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 1, 2021

McEnany next brought up the Democratic impeachment of Trump during the fall of 2019, arguing the situation was not even in the same realm as Biden’s conduct.

Democrats claimed the 45th president sought on a July 25, 2019, call a deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whereby Zelensky would agree to look into Joe Biden’s and his son Hunter Biden’s dealings in the country in exchange for military aid.

Zelensky repeatedly said he felt no pressure to open an investigation based on their conversation, and the aid was delivered without one being opened.

“I’m young enough to remember about a year, two years ago, where a certain president was impeached over a phone call,” McEnany said.

“And it was absolutely ridiculous and partisan, that being President Trump.”

“This is an actual phone call that a president should be impeached over, as he’s telling the Afghan president to lie.”

“And we see that disastrous outcome with Afghans dead, 13 U.S. service members dead and Afghan allies and Americans left behind,” she continued.

“This is an impeachable offense, and if Democrats had an ounce of integrity, they’d stand up and say it.”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

