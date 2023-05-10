Megyn Kelly Offers Strong Defense of Tucker Carlson After Latest Video Leak

Megyn Kelly is one of the most outspoken media voices commenting about Tucker Carlson’s ongoing fracas with Fox. Kelly, also a former Fox News primetime anchor, identified from the start that Fox News had more to lose than Carlson after he was fired by the network.

Kelly’s unique perspective as a current media outsider who was once inside the corrupt establishment media allowed her to point out the missteps Fox News has made since pulling “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

On Tuesday’s edition of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly again discussed the recent mysteriously leaked Carlson videos. The tapes showed Carlson speaking freely while he was on set, but not on the air. Kelly noted while the videos were intended to damage Carlson’s reputation, they have had the opposite effect, showing him as authentic and consistent.

Media Matters, a leftist so-called media watchdog group, has been releasing the candid Tucker tapes. Media Matter’s goal was apparently hoping some off-the-cuff commentary would get Carlson even more cancelled than he already is.

Not only did the attempted smear campaign not work, it backfired. Carlson consistently appeared good natured and compelling, even when not broadcasting.

If anything, Fox News desperately wants the footage to stop, as Carlson’s fans enjoy him even more after seeing him unfiltered.

Within days of his sudden firing, Kelly recognized the great opportunities ahead for Carlson, and events are proving she was correct.

Kelly called out the Media Matter’s failure in her Tuesday opening. She introduced the new footage with emphasized skepticism: “So here’s the latest post on Media Matters that I believe is meant to ruin Tucker, I guess?”

Do you agree with what Tucker said in the video? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In the leaked video, Carlson discussed how progressives who view politics as war were a poor fit as employees at Fox News. “If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn’t work here because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side,” Carlson said.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.







Unfortunately for Carlson, Fox management was on the other side, too.

But Kelly defended Carlson’s stand and said he was right, pointing out how disingenuous it would be to sign up to work for an entity you philosophically opposed.

Kelly also emphasized it was not a matter of Carlson calling for discrimination. “He’s not saying you can’t work at Fox. That would be illegal to make a firing or a hiring decision based on that, though he’s not in that position to hire and fire, but he’s basically saying why would you work here? This is not the ideological place for you. You’re not, you’re going to be unhappy, my whole life is spent railing against the woke.”

Kelly’s guest Stu Burguiere, of the podcast “Stu Does America,” noted that the Media Matters videos were not going as intended. He suggested if Fox was behind the leaks, their efforts were inept, in that audiences like Carlson even more than before.

Using her former Fox insider knowledge, Kelly said based on the technology involved, Fox must at least know who released the tapes, and no one from outside of Fox would be in a position to get that kind of footage.

Kelly’s latest installment came after she urged Carlson on Monday to breach his Fox contract and start his own network, instead of allowing his former bosses to muzzle him.

Kelly may have been ahead of the curve again. On Tuesday, Carlson announced his intention to have his own Twitter show, emphasizing free speech.

Through this all, Tucker Carlson looks great, while Fox flounders. And Megyn Kelly shows she still has good insight into the dynamics of contemporary media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.