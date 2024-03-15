Michael Keaton Explains How He'd Beat Up Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger

During Wednesday’s episode of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Michael Keaton explained how he’d go about beating up Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Oh, this isn’t a random celebrity beef. Keaton is a beloved Batman actor, and DeVito and Schwarzenegger have portrayed two iconic members of the superhero’s rogue’s gallery.

(While DeVito’s Penguin faced off with Keaton’s take on Batman, Schwarzenegger’s Mister Freeze faced off with George Clooney’s Caped Crusader.)

The comments were spurred by the now viral moment that took place during an otherwise boring-as-usual Oscars ceremony this past Sunday.

“Twins” co-stars and former Batman villains Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito jokingly berate Michael Keaton from the #Oscars stage. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/bPLTrLlcNk — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

During a brief moment on stage, DeVito and Schwarzenegger riffed about their time playing Batman villains. As they reminisced, they began pointing at Keaton.

“There he is. He’s right here. He’s right there. Look!” DeVito said.

This prompted the Batman actor to respond with a stone cold “bring it on” gesture.

In the week since, the fun moment went viral on X and other social media platforms.

Later, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Keaton elaborated on exactly how he’d take the two actors on.







“Danny is the one I’d worry about because he’s sneaky,” Keaton said. “He’d creep up behind you.”

“And he has the height advantage because he’s so…” Keaton said before gesturing his hand to the floor, referring to DeVito’s diminutive height.

“You don’t know where he is!” Keaton continued as the crowd hollered with laughter.

As biting as that was, Keaton saved a true knockout for the former governor of California.

“The other guy I’d just put away, he’s just too slow,” Keaton quipped about Schwarzenegger.

Batman fans were thrilled to see Keaton return to the role, even in this small way, on Sunday.

Some are still hopeful he’ll return to the cowl again, though — according to reports — that prospect does not seem likely at this point, especially following the box office disaster that was 2023’s “The Flash.”

Keaton portrayed the dark and brooding superhero in the failed DC-Warner Bros. film.

According to a report from ComicBook.com, if the film had performed well, Keaton may have been brought back to star in a “Batman Beyond” adaption.

Unfortunately, thanks to a bloated budget, a controversial star and an already-announced reboot, the film did not even come close to breaking even.

