A man from Rochester, Minnesota, was reportedly banned from all school district property for a year after refusing to wear a mask at a school board meeting Tuesday, the Post Bulletin reported.

The unnamed man is banned from stepping foot on all school district property for the next year, according to the Post Bulletin.

Rochester Public Schools has previously said it would ban all parents who do not wear masks as part of its COVID-19 protection measures.

When he was escorted out of the board room, a police officer gave him a citation for trespassing.

It is not clear whether the man is the father of a student and might need to come to district grounds to pick up his children or attend school events, such as sports games and concerts.

The school district’s ban is a follow-through on a policy that said it would ban any parent or community member from district property for one year if they refused to wear an “effective” face mask during school board meetings, but it does not define what makes a face mask effective.

“If you choose not to wear an appropriate mask while you’re in this building, and when approached by an administrator you refuse to comply, you will be trespassed,” Rochester Public Schools Board Chair Jean Marvin said.

“That means you will be prohibited from setting foot on RPS school property for one year. A police officer may escort you out of the building if needed.”

“These things do not work; take them off our kids,” the man said regarding masks as he was led out of the meeting by two police officers, video taken of the incident shows.

A school official reportedly wore her mask below her nose and upper lip while the man was given a citation, Alpha News reported.

“I’m medically exempt [from wearing a mask],” the man told a small crowd after he was led out of the meeting, the video shows.

“I don’t know how I can get trespassed on public grounds when I’m medically exempt from [wearing a mask].”

Rochester Public Schools did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

