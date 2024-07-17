Must See: Video of Trump Arriving at ER After Being Shot Is Thrilling and Heartbreaking at the Same Time
Recently released cellphone video of former President Donald Trump’s arrival at a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, after Saturday’s assassination attempt illustrated the range of emotions many Americans felt that day.
The 46-second clip showed people inside a waiting room, peering out the window at a black SUV parked at the emergency room entrance with red and blue lights flashing.
The concerned spectators were heard exchanging tidbits of information.
Outside, men and women in black jackets and pants, apparently Secret Service members, were seen walking briskly around the area, scanning for threats. A man’s voice barked commands over a loudspeaker.
A spectator in the waiting room could be heard talking about Trump’s injuries. “Oh, yeah, we’re front row, and my friends saw blood coming out of [Trump’s] head,” he said.
An unseen woman’s voice responded in apparent tearful despair, “Oh, my God. Oh, Jesus.”
Several observers suddenly began to exclaim, “There he is! There he is!” One woman said, “Oh thank God.”
🚨🚨MUST WATCH NEW FOOTAGE🚨🚨
An ER Patient at the hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania captured the moment President Trump arrived to hospital. You can hear how shook up the people in the ER waiting room were over hearing Donald Trump had been shot, and how happy they were to see… pic.twitter.com/SQAXWEH6m5
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 17, 2024
The mood quickly turned to jubilation when several of those watching announced that the 45th president was on his feet.
“He’s walking! He’s walking!”
One patient in a wheelchair was briefly seen struggling to stand up as Trump’s entourage approached and the video clip abruptly ended.
“MUST WATCH NEW FOOTAGE,” independent journalist Laura Loomer wrote in a post on social media platform X, sharing the video.
“An ER Patient at the hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania captured the moment President Trump arrived to hospital,” she said.
“You can hear how shook up the people in the ER waiting room were over hearing Donald Trump had been shot, and how happy they were to see that he was walking.”
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Butler Memorial Hospital was put on a three-hour lockdown after getting word the former president was being taken there for treatment.
During that time, nobody was allowed to enter or leave the building.
The hospital had established a plan with the Secret Service back in 2020, when Trump was president and had spoken at a rally at a nearby airport.
“The Secret Service actually came to the hospital and developed the plan should something of this nature happen,” hospital president Karen Allen said. “We were to follow the same plan that was developed when he was here for the airport rally.”
She added that the whole incident, including Trump’s presence at the hospital, was “surreal.”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.