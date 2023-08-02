The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) new criteria for the second presidential primary debate in September will likely decrease the 2024 longshot candidates’ chances at making the stage.

For the first GOP presidential debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the RNC is requiring that contenders surpass a 40,000 unique donor threshold, meet polling criteria and sign a loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee. The RNC is increasing the donor and polling criteria for the Sept. 27 debate in Simi Valley, California, which could significantly narrow the field, as many have already struggled to meet the first debate requirements, Politico reported Tuesday.

To qualify for the second debate, candidates must now surpass a 50,000 unique donor threshold, with at least 200 coming from 20 states or territories, within 48 hours of taking the stage, according to Politico.

The RNC will also require the 2024 hopefuls to receive a minimum of 3 percent support in two national primary polls, or 3 percent in one national poll and in two key early primary state polls — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina, according to Politico. For the first debate, candidates only had to hit 1 percent in three national polls, or 1 percent in two national polls and in one key early primary state poll.

The surveys must be recognized by the RNC, as required by the first debate criteria, including having a sample size of at least 800 likely Republican primary voters and not conducted by polling firms affiliated with any GOP presidential candidate, according to Politico. The pledges required to make the first debate stage stand for the second debate, including the loyalty pledge and one promising not to participate in other debates not held by the RNC.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 58% (+43)

• DeSantis — 15%

• Ramaswamy — 9%

• Pence — 7%

• Haley — 3%

• Scott — 3%

• Christie — 3%

• Burgum — 1%

• Hurd — 1% Morning Consult | 3,716 RV | 07/28-30https://t.co/l71qO5QJDL pic.twitter.com/Z4hmSR5GTq — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 1, 2023

Many Republican presidential hopefuls have struggled to make the first debate requirements, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Suarez’ super political action committee, SOS America, has been offering contributors who donate $1 to be entered in a contest to win a year of college tuition. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who has now met the RNC’s first debate criteria, was giving out $20 gift cards for donors who gave as little as $1.

Along with Burgum, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have also met the requirements to make the first debate stage, according to Politico.

The RNC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

