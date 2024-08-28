Newly Released Jan. 6 Footage Shows Irate Pelosi Declaring, 'We've Got to Take Some Responsibility'

Long before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to pile blame for the Capitol incursion on former President Donald Trump, she was singing a different tune.

New video that has been posted to social media platform X shows Pelosi and a cordon of aides, all wearing Covid-era face masks, walking through Capitol corridors on Jan. 6, 2021, after the proceedings to certify the 2020 presidential election were interrupted by protesters entering the Capitol.

The video was taken by Alexandra Pelosi, the former speaker’s daughter. It was not included in her HBO documentary on Pelosi.

“How many times did members ask, are we prepared? Are we prepared?” Pelosi said.

“We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out,” Pelosi said.

BREAKING.🚨 “We’re calling the National Guard now? They should have been here to start out.” In previously unreleased footage, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes blame for the J6 security disaster. “We have totally failed. We need to take some responsibility for not moving to… pic.twitter.com/DweuMleiqH — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 28, 2024

Although the sound quality is poor, Pelosi next appeared to say, “If they stop the proceedings, we will have totally failed.”

Should Nancy Pelosi have taken greater security measures in the buildup to Jan. 6? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“And we’ve got to take some responsibility,” she said next.

The comments were similar to those made by Pelosi in a previously unreleased tape made public in June by the House Oversight Committee.

“We have responsibility, Terri. We did not have any accountability for what was going on there, and we should have. This is ridiculous,” Pelosi said to her chief of staff, Terri McCullough.

“You’re going to ask me – in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff – ‘should we call the Capitol Police, I mean the National Guard?’ Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?” Pelosi said.

🚨 Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: “I take responsibility.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

“They thought that they had sufficient … resources,” McCullough said.

“No, that’s not a question of how they had … they don’t know. They clearly didn’t know. And I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more,” Pelosi said in that tape.

Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, said the clip — never made public in the initial investigation of that day’s events — proves Pelosi’s hand-picked panel to investigate the Capitol incursion was never interested in the truth.

“As Nancy Pelosi was being evacuated from the Capitol on January 6, 2021, she admitted that, as Speaker of the House, she was ultimately responsible for the security failures, and for not having the National Guard at the Capitol that day,” Loudermilk said, according to Fox News.

Then, she proceeded to spend nearly $20 million of taxpayer dollars for her Select Committee to blame President Trump for her failures,” he said.

“The Democrats’ partisan January 6 select committee went to great lengths to suppress and hide any evidence that didn’t support their predetermined narrative about that day, including a video of Speaker Pelosi admitting her responsibility,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.