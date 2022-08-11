On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court released a decision that launched shock waves across America.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

This ended the federal judicial overreach enshrined in the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. The issues of abortion legality and restrictions went back to the states.

Now, a prosecutor in Nebraska has taken action on an abortion that was illegally performed under a state law passed in 2010.

The Nebraska law bans abortions after 20 weeks. Authorities allege Jessica Burgess, 41, obtained abortion pills for her then-17-year-old daughter, Celeste, and the two used Facebook to plan how they would hide and destroy the remains of the infant.

According to The Associated Press, Celeste’s baby was about 24 weeks old when the pills induced a stillbirth. (Vice reported the unborn child was 28 weeks old.)

Nebraska’s 20-week ban was unenforceable while Roe v. Wade was in effect. States were not allowed to restrict abortions before 24 weeks, the point at which a baby is considered viable outside the womb.

Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith said this is the first case where he made charges relating to the 20-week ban, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a case like this,” Smith said Friday, according to the report. “Usually, abortions are performed in hospitals, and doctors are involved, and it’s not the type of stuff that occurred in this case.”

To make matters even worse, after the baby died, the Burgesses went to great lengths to hide what they had done, according to prosecutors. They buried the baby in a remote area and lied about how the stillbirth happened.

Vice documented the Facebook messages the mother and daughter exchanged, according to court records:

Celeste: “Are we starting it today?”

Jessica: “We can if u want the one will stop the hormones”

Celeste: “Ok”

Jessica: “Ya the 1 pill stops the hormones an rehn [sic] u gotta wait 24 HR 2 take the other”

Celeste: “Ok”

Celeste: “Remember we burn the evidence”

In this case, evidence was the baby she was planning to murder, according to authorities.

The need for leftists to deny the reality of what an abortion does led to a whole pack of euphemisms. It’s not a human life, it’s a fetus. A clump of cells.

In a creepy New Age video dedicated to creating an altar to celebrate do-it-yourself pill-induced abortions, a young woman callously referred to “the products of conception.”

Abortion is a progressive priority, and the word games around it are meant to manipulate the debate about the issue.

Leftists were so invested in the idea of killing babies up until the moment of birth they even temporarily turned against idols such as former President Barack Obama and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Activists blamed the two for not replacing the elderly Ginsburg with a younger pro-abortion justice when they had the chance.

Instead, Ginsburg died in September 2020 at age 87, and then-President Donald Trump replaced her with Amy Coney Barrett — one of the votes overturning Roe v Wade.

The charges brought against the Burgesses in the Nebraska case reflect the truth about abortion.

Vice listed them as “Jessica Burgess is charged with five crimes (three felonies, including ‘perform/attempt abortion at > 20 weeks, perform abortion by non-licensed doctor, and removing/concealing a dead human body). Celeste is charged with one felony, ‘removing/concealing/abandoning dead human body’ and two misdemeanors: concealing the death of another person and false reporting. She is being tried as an adult.”

In addition, Tanner Barnhill, 22, who allegedly assisted in burying and possibly trying to burn the baby, is charged with the misdemeanor attempting to conceal the death of another person.

The Nebraska statutes refer to a “person” and a “dead human body.” That is the reality of abortion.

Ironically, it is clear Vice is not upset about the alleged murder and conspiracy to defile the body in this case. The leftist outlet is troubled that Facebook cooperated with the investigation.

Vice posted a desperate call for whistleblowers against Meta. “Do you work at Facebook? Do you know of any other cases where Facebook or another tech company has provided information about an abortion to law enforcement?” Contact information was provided.

It’s not surprising Vice was shocked that Facebook shared information. Leftists are used to social media platforms censoring and suppressing anything that goes against the progressive narrative.

