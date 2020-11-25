Actor Ricky Schroder doubled down on his decision to contribute his own money to help bail out Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two men during anti-police rioting in Wisconsin in August.

Schroder’s generosity will enable the 17-year-old Kyle to celebrate Thanksgiving at home with his family.

Schroder, who has been eviscerated by trolls on Twitter and in the media, said the mob bullying by left-wing thugs won’t intimidate him.

“It made me mad,” Schroder told the New York Post, referring to the fact that Rittenhouse has already been tried and found guilty in the court of public opinion.

“This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should’ve done, and that’s get a kid out of jail that doesn’t deserve to be there.”

“I’m in this in the long haul for this kid, until his name’s cleared,” he said. “This is a clear case of self-defense.”

Schroder posted a photo of himself with Rittenhouse and his mom on Twitter, suggesting those who slandered the teen as a murderer will owe him an apology soon.

Morning from Kyle & his Mom Wendy. In America we are ALL innocent until a jury of peers decides guilt or innocence, not the Mob or Press. When the facts are known, many of you will owe this young man an Apology. Move to PARLER everyone….leave Twitter. Jack Dorsey Sucks! pic.twitter.com/nbLVvj2LqM — Ricky Schroder (@rickyschroder13) November 22, 2020

“In America, we are ALL innocent until a jury of peers decides guilt or innocence, not the Mob or Press,” Schroder pointed out. “When the facts are known, many of you will owe this young man an Apology.”

Rittenhouse was released from jail last week after posting $2 million bail, thanks to the contributions of Schroder, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and others who donated money to secure his release.

According to TMZ, Schroder personally contributed $150,000.

“This was Kyle’s life being destroyed,” Schroder said. “This is his freedom at risk. It infuriated me to see an innocent 17-year-old young man being tried and found guilty before trial.”

The bail campaign was organized by superstar litigator Lin Wood, who made international headlines for representing another high-profile teen, Nick Sandmann.

Wood famously secured a settlement in his blockbuster $275 million defamation lawsuit against CNN and a separate settlement in a $250 million lawsuit against The Washington Post. The terms of the settlements were not released to the public.

Wood is currently in the midst of filing litigation in Georgia, claiming Democrats committed voter fraud and tried to steal the election from President Donald Trump. Wood has stated that he is not a part of the Trump legal team, but is acting on his own to represent Americans who want a fair election.

Rittenhouse is awaiting trial on murder charges related to the shooting deaths of two protesters and the wounding of a third on Aug. 25 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys contend that he acted in self-defense when a feral mob of leftist hoodlums came at him during the Kenosha riots.

Schroder said after viewing all the evidence, he believes Rittenhouse is innocent.

“He wasn’t there to stop the protests,” Schroder said. “He was there to defend property from chaos.”

Schroder is a former child actor who starred on the 1980s sitcom “Silver Spoons” and more recently played a detective on the hit TV series “NYPD Blue.”

Schroder joins a growing chorus of Hollywood conservatives who are coming out of the shadows to openly declare their support for the Second Amendment and the rule of law.

Other outspoken Hollywood conservatives include Scott Baio, Jim Caviezel, Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, Randy Quaid and James Woods.

Their bravery in the face of establishment media harassment, Twitter trolling and Hollywood peer pressure is a testament to their patriotism and bravery.

Let’s hope that in time, you’re no longer treated as a pariah in show business — or any industry — simply for not being a brainwashed, left-wing sheep.

