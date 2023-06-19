Share
News
a video surveillance still showing a man suspected of slashing the legs of three women
A video surveillance still shows a man suspected of slashing the legs of three women on the New York City subway on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (WABC-TV / video screen shot)

NYPD Hunting for Suspect After 3 Brutal Subway Attacks in 17-Minute Span

 By George C. Upper III  June 19, 2023 at 8:40am
Share

Three women were attacked Sunday afternoon within about 17 minutes of one another while riding the New York City subway system, and police are working on the assumption that the attacks were related.

According to the New York Post, the first attack occurred around 4:20 Sunday and involved two women at the station at 86th Street and Lexington Avenue.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker there told the Post that at least one of the victims did not know her attacker.

“The girl came up to my booth to call the cops,” the worker said. “She was crying. She didn’t know the person. She said the person just walked up to her and slashed her for no reason. Then I got the police here.”

It was not immediately clear which of the two women whose legs were slashed in that attack, who according to the Post were 19 and 48, the MTA worker meant.

Trending:
Biden's Armed IRS Agents are Already Making Raids, GOP Congressman Demands Answers

A second attack took place at the Brooklyn Bridge / City Hall station that required a tourniquet for the 28-year-old victim’s leg. That woman was “rushed to Bellevue Hospital” but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, the Post reported.

The similarity of the attacks and their locations in Manhattan have led police to assume a connection between them, WABC-TV reported.

Nicholas Altobelli, who was working near the site of the first attack when it occurred, told the outlet that it reminded him of a similar incident in 2020.

“It’s just clear that if this happened two years ago and we’re still dealing with this now, I mean, that’s a really, really vicious thing to happen, and something we’ve really got to clean up,” he said.

Are New York City's subways becoming more dangerous than they used to be?

(WABC did not explain the apparent discrepancy between its reporting of the older incident as having occurred in February 2020 and Altobelli’s description of it having been only “two years ago.”)

Sazan Thapa, who also works in the area, suggested that a stronger police presence was needed on the subways.

“The 4/5/6 stations, I think they need to be a little careful about putting people around, putting cops around,” Thapa said. “It’s still scary for everybody taking the train at this station. I think they need to do a better job around this area.”

The Post noted that arrests for possession of an illegal knife in the subway system were up by 126 percent over the past four years.

Police on Monday released surveillance video of the man they wanted to question regarding the attacks.

Related:
Syrian Refugee Targets Children in Horrific Playground Knife Attack: Police

His description, as summarized by WABC-TV, included: “short black hair, brown eyes, 5’8” in height, and approximately 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap with the letter “B” in red on the front.”

WABC-TV’s summary inexplicably omitted the fact that video of the suspect clearly showed him to be a black male.

Anyone in possession of useful information regarding the crimes was encouraged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




NYPD Hunting for Suspect After 3 Brutal Subway Attacks in 17-Minute Span
Abandoned Superyacht Goes to Former Google Executive, Process Called 'Fully Transparent'
Disney Completely Eliminated from Major Media Market After Christian Church Buys It Out
Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Gets Last Laugh After 'Brutal' Firebombing: 'What They Meant for Evil, God Used for Good'
Skilled Pilot of Ill-Fated GOP Donor's Family Plane Had 2-Word Nickname Because He Was So Good
See more...

Conversation