The fans of one NFL team have distinguished themselves from supporters of others — when it comes to downing game-day beers.

Fans of the Green Bay Packers consume an eye-opening 6.3 beers per game, according to a survey conducted by Pickswise.

Such consumption of the beverage is enough to qualify as binge drinking, according to the National Institutes of Health.

It’s perhaps dubious to imagine that Packers fans really are killing a six-pack and then some every time their team plays, but at least they seem to be proud to state so.

Pickswise surveyed 3,200 NFL fans for the project.

It’s not exactly surprising — especially considering the reputation of cheeseheads and Wisconsinites for drinking beer like water.

Wisconsin is ranked fifth, nationally, for beer drinking per capita, according to BeerInfo.

The state is easily the most populous in the top five.

It’s only natural that the Packers would develop a deep association with the Midwestern preference for beer.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has even been ranked the drunkest city in America, according to WTMJ-TV.

Even actual members of the Packers’ roster (including one notable former Packer and current New York Jet) have been seen engaging in Wisconsin-style beer drinking.

The very history of the Packers’ hometown of Green Bay is associated with alcohol — even when it wasn’t legal.

Green Bay was a smuggling hot spot for vessels ferrying in illegal booze from Canada during Prohibition — the period between 1920 and 1933 where selling alcohol was illegal.

The Packers were founded in 1919, winning their first NFL championships amid the backdrop of Prohibition.

The team is slated to begin their 2023 season — their first without quarterback Aaron Rodgers since his departure to the New York Jets — with a road contest against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The fanbases of some other NFL teams distinguished themselves for statistical oddities in Pickswise’s study.

Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were rendered the worst drivers, and fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers were deemed the most patriotic.

