SECTIONS
News
Print

Pence Spokeswoman Calls Out CNN Reporter's 'Not Correct' National Curfew Claim

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 16, 2020 at 2:17pm
Print

A spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence on Monday shot down a CNN reporter who said the Trump administration was considering a nationwide curfew in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

CNN anchor and chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto had said Monday morning on Twitter, “New: There are active discussions within the Trump administration to encourage a possible ‘curfew’ across the nation in which non-essential businesses would have to close by a certain time each night.”

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller tweeted in response, “This is not correct.”

TRENDING: Actor Nicholas Tucci Dead at Age 38

Deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere also disputed CNN’s claim, tweeting simply, “This is not true!”

President Donald Trump has tapped Pence to lead the administration’s coronavirus response.

Regarding a possible curfew, Trump said during a Monday news conference, “We haven’t really determined to do that at all. And hopefully we won’t have to. That’s a very big step. It is a step we can take, but we haven’t decided to do it.”

His administration offered new guidance during the briefing, asking Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people for the next 15 days.

“With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly,” the president said.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling or postponing gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Multiple state governors and mayors of large cities — including New York, Chicago, New Orleans, Denver and Los Angeles — have ordered all restaurants to close their dining areas.

RELATED: Parade of CNN Contributors Endorse Joe Biden On-Air

The New York Times reported that Trump offered encouraging words on his call with the nation’s governors.

“We’re going to get it remedied and hopefully very quickly,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC‘s Jim Cramer on Monday there will be a lot of  “pent-up demand” created by the coronavirus when the outbreak subsides.

“We’ll always be thinking about what happens after we get through this,” Mnuchin said.

“There will be a huge amount of pent-up demand when this is done,” he said. “And it will be done.”

Over the weekend, the House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act on a vote of 363-40.

The bill calls for free nationwide testing for the coronavirus, paid family sick leave, emergency food assistance and enhanced unemployment benefits.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Pence Spokeswoman Calls Out CNN Reporter's 'Not Correct' National Curfew Claim
Chick-fil-A Announces All Locations Are Closing Dining Rooms Amid Coronavirus Situation
Economic Experts Caution Against Overreaction, Call for Targeted Support To Lessen Coronavirus' Impact
Trump Admin Coronavirus Coordinator Says Less Than 2 Percent Testing Positive for Illness
President Trump To Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×