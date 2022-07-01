Poll: Majority of Latinos Support Key Trump-Era Border Policy

A majority of Latinos agree with Title 42, a Trump-era policy used to quickly expel migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll released Thursday by Axios-Ipsos Latino in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.

Of the Latinos polled, 51 percent strongly agreed or somewhat agreed with Title 42 remaining, while 44 percent were opposed to keeping it, according to Axios.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on April 1 that Title 42 would end May 23, but due to a court order, the policy remains in place.

Title 42 — launched during the administration of then-President Donald Trump in March 2020 — has resulted in the expulsion of 751,795 migrants so far in fiscal 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“I think because it’s a COVID mitigation thing, we do see sort of higher support for it, then if it were just sort of a pure immigration concern,” Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson told Axios.

Jackson said the Latino support for Title 42 was surprising.

Immigration was the top concern of 20 percent of Latinos polled, the survey found.

According to Axios, 52 percent of Mexican Americans, 57 percent of Puerto Ricans and 53 percent of Cuban Americans said they supported keeping Title 42 in place.

However, only 41 percent of Central Americans wanted the policy to remain, according to the poll.

Among Latino immigrants, 48 percent supported the policy, with that number rising for second-generation (58 percent) and third-generation (59 percent) Latino Americans.

The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.7 percent, and the poll was conducted June 9-18, surveying 1,018 Latino adults in the United States, according to Axios.

