As the Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris campaign is going to need help to convince voters their candidate is the right choice. The problem is that there is not anyone up to the task.

No one — not former President Bill Clinton nor Oprah Winfrey to name a few — could reasonably convince voters to turn a blind eye to every failure from the past three and a half years staring them in the face.

That won’t stop them from trying as Wednesday night proved, when the sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, Javier Salazar took the stage.

In the case of Salazar, not only were his words totally dishonest, but embarassing footage has now resurfaced indicating even he does not believe his own endorsement of Harris, the de factor Democrat standard bearer.

During his speech, Salazar tried to contrast Harris’ southern border record to her forthcoming November opponent, former President Donald Trump.

SHERIFF JAVIER SALAZAR: “When Donald Trump comes down to Texas, stands next to officers in uniform just like mine, he’s not there to help us…Now Kamala, on the other hand, has been fighting border crime for years!” “We call that foolin’ around and finding out!” Does anyone… pic.twitter.com/lAIu7m4VxW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 22, 2024

“Now Kamala on the other hand, has been fighting border crime for years. She’s gone down to Mexico and worked to stop the traffickers. And when the traffickers didn’t stop, she put them in jail,” Salazar said during an unhinged DNC (redundant, yes) speech.

He then stated that he and other sheriffs were, “like Kamala. We protect and serve. We enforce the law. We show compassion and we fight like hell to protect our border.”

Harris certainly gets a lot of credit for the southern border despite the left’s insistence she was not border czar.

While it is tempting to tear into Salazar as none of these remarks have any basis in reality, one simply doesn’t need to.

Just listen to Salazar’s own words about the way President Joe Biden’s administration — which obviously includes border czar Harris — handled the border, just two scant years ago during an interview with MSNBC:

Wow. Turns out the “border sheriff” who just endorsed Kamala at the DNC was urging her and Biden to fix the border crisis in 2022 Money talks, I guess What a sellout pic.twitter.com/wgwOn9GnGe — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 22, 2024

“Right now, what I’m asking for is the president or a member of his administration that can make decisions to come down and talk to not just me but at least twelve other Texas sheriffs from major counties in the state of Texas that are dealing with this issue firsthand,” Salazar said in the re-surfaced clip.

Salazar did not seem to mention Harris’ so-called tremendous efforts as he insisted that he just wanted someone from President Joe Biden’s administration to, “get boots on the ground [and] get eyes on the issue at hand.”

We are expected to believe that Harris is just like Salazar and other sheriffs in her efforts to “fight like hell” in securing the border while he openly admits that the Biden administration needs someone to come to the border and address it?

If Harris truly had a stellar record with the border, why was Salazar not singing her praises in 2022?

Does the left not realize the internet is forever?

Salazar’s past remarks easily resurfaced in light of his DNC speech, and they’re frankly embarrassing for a man who is purportedly here to protect and serve.

It’s astonishing they would even have him on stage, given how easily his claims have been debunked.

Harris record leaves much to be desired, but you’d think Democrats would be politically savvy enough to avoid bringing up one of her biggest failures to blab about it.

