Pro-Trump Candidates Sweep GOP Primaries

By Randy DeSoto
June 13, 2018 at 1:36pm

A slate of pro-President Donald Trump candidates won in Tuesday’s Republican primaries in multiple states.

The most high-profile win was in South Carolina, where state Rep. Katie Arrington defeated incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford to become the GOP nominee in the Palmetto State’s 1st congressional district, taking 50.6 percent of the vote to Sanford’s 46.5 percent.

In her victory speech, Arrington proclaimed, “We are the party of President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump endorsed the state legislator via Twitter hours before the polls closed in South Carolina, which Arrington acknowledged with a “thank you” and a pledge to work to “Make America Great Again!”

“Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina,” Trump said in his tweet endorsing Arrington. “I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!”

He talked more about the race on Wednesday, tweeting, “My political representatives didn’t want me to get involved in the Mark Sanford primary thinking that Sanford would easily win — but with a few hours left I felt that Katie was such a good candidate, and Sanford was so bad, I had to give it a shot. Congrats to Katie Arrington!”

Arrington ran against Sanford by labeling him a “Never Trumper.”

An analysis of congressional voting records done by the site FiveThirtyEight found only four members of the House Republican conference voted less frequently with Trump than Sanford did, CNN reported.

He only voted with the president 73 percent of time versus the over 90 percent tally by most Republican members of Congress.

Also in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster came out on top in the Republican primary by nearly 15 points (garnering 42 percent of the vote) to serve out the remainder Nikki Haley’s full term. Haley stepped down last year to serve as U.N. ambassador.

The race will go to a runoff since none of the five candidates crossed the 50 percent threshold. While serving as lieutenant governor in 2016, McMaster was the first statewide official to endorse Trump, Breitbart reported.

The president endorsed McMaster on Saturday, saying he was doing “a fantastic job.”

In Nevada, pro-Trump candidates Adam Laxalt and Danny Tarkanian easily won their Republican primaries for governor and the 3rd Congressional District, respectively.

Trump endorsed Laxalt on Tuesday, tweeting, “I strongly endorse Adam Laxalt for Governor of Nevada. Adam is smart, works hard, and knows how to win. He will be a great Governor. Also, will fight hard to lower your taxes and is tough on crime!”

On Wednesday, the president celebrated Corey Stewart’s win in the Virginia Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

“Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia,” Trump tweeted. “Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim Kaine, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning!”

Stewart, currently serving as chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, narrowly edged out state Rep. Nick Freitas, 44.9 to 43.1 percent.

Stewart served as the Virginia director of Trump’s presidential campaign during part of 2016.

By: Randy DeSoto on June 13, 2018 at 1:36pm

Recently Posted

