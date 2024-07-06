A shootout in one of America’s most iconic locations left one man dead and another hospitalized.

The incident occurred in Yellowstone National Park’s Canyon Village on July 3 and stretched into the early hours of July 4, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The official news release called it a “significant law enforcement incident.”

“Rangers responded to a report of an individual with a firearm who was making threats,” the agency’s release said. “When rangers contacted the individual, there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement rangers.”

In the course of the shootout, one park ranger was injured.

The nature of the ranger’s injury is unclear, but he was listed as being in stable condition at a regional hospital.

On the other side of the shootout, the suspect was killed. The agency is not releasing the individual’s name at this time.

A complex in Canyon Village has been closed for an investigation, which is being headed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Park officials say there is no threat to the public.

Facebook users responded to a post made on Yellowstone’s page expressing shock and offering prayers to the injured ranger.

“Such a tragic situation. Thank you YNP rangers for maintaining our safety here in the park,” one user wrote. “Praying for the injured ranger to recover very soon.”

“Thankful for the park rangers and law enforcement involved,” another user posted. “GOD BLESS THEM ALL! Prayers for speedy healing to the injured.”

According to the Cowboy State Daily, the iconic American park has been the site of several violent killings, stretching back to the late 1800s.

Despite the park’s deadly history, more people have been mauled by the wildlife than killed by humans there.

The biggest danger at the park appears to be the boiling-hot springs dotting the area.

Cowboy State Daily listed 22 people that have died from scalding, mostly children and other young people, in the simmering, colorful pools.

