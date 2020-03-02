Reality TV Star Alex Brovarnik Hailed Hero After Saving Drowning Man's Life

Reality TV star Alex Brovarnik, known from season 3 of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé,” has been praised for saving the life of a man who nearly drowned in the Bahamas.

Brovarnik and his wife Loren, who are expecting their first child in May, shared on social media that they were vacationing in Nassau when the near-drowning took place.

Both Loren and Alex shared the story on Instagram with dramatic footage of Brovarnik, who has a medical background, dragging a limp body out of the ocean and onto the shore.

Nobody seemed to realize the man was in peril except for Brovarnik, who swam into the water, pulled the man out, and attempted to revive him on the shore as a small crowd gathered around.

“I am glad I was able to be at the right place at the right time today to pull this kid out of the water before it’s too late,” the reality star posted on Instagram.

Loren told the story in greater detail, adding that alcohol was allegedly a factor in the man’s life-threatening emergency.

“My husband was watching a guy who was beyond intoxicated, who was with his “friends” who just stood there and watched! The man went into the water and about drowned!” Loren wrote.

“As you can see, Alex is dragging out his unconscious body while his “friends” did nothing!” she continued.

Loren believes her husband was in the right place at the right time to save this man’s life.

“We are meant to be in a place in time for a reason!” she said.

“Alex and his friend Sean were meant to be at this beach, at this exact time because if not, who knows what could have happened!”

“My husband saved a mans life today! And I couldn’t be more proud, yet not surprised at the same time!”

Loren went on to vent her frustration and sorrow that none of the man’s friends came to his aid or rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital.

“Please share this for awareness and KNOW YOUR LIMITS!” she wrote.

Loren and Alex (Alexei) met while Loren was on a Jewish Birthright trip to Israel in 2013. The couple later married after Alex traveled to the United States on a special 90-day visa to marry his fianceé.

