Report: It Looks Like Biden Really Did Have a Medical Event in July

Recordings released by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department last week revealed that whatever medical incident President Joe Biden was experiencing prompted authorities to begin securing a perimeter around an area hospital.

The recordings confirmed that Biden was potentially heading to University Medical Center after he suddenly cancelled a speaking engagement before Hispanic voters at the Unidos US event on July 17.

NBC affiliate KSNV reported at the time, “Law enforcement and medical teams gathered outside the University Medical Center trauma room entrance on Wellness Way in case the President of the United States arrived.”

Mason Van Houweling, CEO of UMC, said the hospital was alerted around 2:15 p.m. about a potential medical issue with Biden.

“Didn’t have the details around that, but we were ready and stood ready to be able to address any needs that the president needed,” he said.

Van Houweling recounted that hospital staff immediately took action working with law enforcement to secure the perimeter of the hospital.

In recordings released by Red State that were obtained from through a Freedom of Information request, an officer can be heard saying, “Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. …We’re going to meet behind the ER entrances, where the ambulances go.”

“Again, any available units, come down here to Valley Hospital right now,” the officer added. When another officer responded that four units were in route, he responded: “I need more.”

“I need to get all the major interactions shut down, but lights shut down from Desert Inn all the way down to Russell. … Start with the big ones,” an officer said, citing a “POTUS” movement. All officers must be “decked out in readily identifiable police gear,” he instructed.

Ultimately Biden ended up not being taken to the hospital but headed to Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport for a fast flight back east to Delaware.

An officer can be heard complimenting his units for how they responded to the incident.

“I just wanna let everybody know, great work out there. You know we put that together ad hoc. … Appreciate all the resources coming over. You guys did a fantastic job that looked like we had planned it for weeks, so great job everybody,” he said.

Emily Goodin, senior White House Correspondent for the U.K.’s Daily Mail, reported that she was on Air Force One for the flight to Delaware with the president.

She noted that the plane flew so fast, it was shaking, and she felt ill.

Air Force One traversed the continent from Las Vegas to Delaware, a flight that would normally take about 4.5 hours, in 3 hours and 48 minutes.

NEW: Pres. Biden—unmasked—boards Air Force One in Las Vegas to head to Delaware to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/OqjcRPTEV3 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 17, 2024

Twice reporters asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was onboard, about Biden’s condition and received no answer.

When Air Force One landed at Dover Air Force Base and Biden deplaned, Goodin said he looked “pale and frail.”

The White House released a statement that day saying that Biden had been diagnosed with COVID.

A maskless Biden VERY SLOWLY descends the short stairs as he arrives in Delaware for his “self-isolation” after allegedly testing positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/dGOAQ1wtTe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

“Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said.

