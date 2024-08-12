Share
News

Report: It Looks Like Biden Really Did Have a Medical Event in July

 By Randy DeSoto  August 12, 2024 at 4:38pm
Share

Recordings released by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department last week revealed that whatever medical incident President Joe Biden was experiencing prompted authorities to begin securing a perimeter around an area hospital.

The recordings confirmed that Biden was potentially heading to University Medical Center after he suddenly cancelled a speaking engagement before Hispanic voters at the Unidos US event on July 17.

NBC affiliate KSNV reported at the time, “Law enforcement and medical teams gathered outside the University Medical Center trauma room entrance on Wellness Way in case the President of the United States arrived.”

Mason Van Houweling, CEO of UMC, said the hospital was alerted around 2:15 p.m. about a potential medical issue with Biden.

“Didn’t have the details around that, but we were ready and stood ready to be able to address any needs that the president needed,” he said.

Trending:
USA Gymnastics Says It Has Video Evidence to Prove Jordan Chiles Was Wrongly Stripped of Her Medal

Van Houweling recounted that hospital staff immediately took action working with law enforcement to secure the perimeter of the hospital.

In recordings released by Red State that were obtained from through a Freedom of Information request, an officer can be heard saying, “Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. …We’re going to meet behind the ER entrances, where the ambulances go.”

“Again, any available units, come down here to Valley Hospital right now,” the officer added. When another officer responded that four units were in route, he responded: “I need more.”

“I need to get all the major interactions shut down, but lights shut down from Desert Inn all the way down to Russell. … Start with the big ones,” an officer said, citing a “POTUS” movement. All officers must be “decked out in readily identifiable police gear,” he instructed.

Is this the only Biden “medical event” we weren’t told about?

Ultimately Biden ended up not being taken to the hospital but headed to Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport for a fast flight back east to Delaware.

An officer can be heard complimenting his units for how they responded to the incident.

“I just wanna let everybody know, great work out there. You know we put that together ad hoc. … Appreciate all the resources coming over. You guys did a fantastic job that looked like we had planned it for weeks, so great job everybody,” he said.

Emily Goodin, senior White House Correspondent for the U.K.’s Daily Mail, reported that she was on Air Force One for the flight to Delaware with the president.

She noted that the plane flew so fast, it was shaking, and she felt ill.

Related:
Kamala's Illegals Used Exact Same Answer on 10,000 Parole Applications, Rubber-Stamped Anyway

Air Force One traversed the continent from Las Vegas to Delaware, a flight that would normally take about 4.5 hours, in 3 hours and 48 minutes.

Twice reporters asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was onboard, about Biden’s condition and received no answer.

When Air Force One landed at Dover Air Force Base and Biden deplaned, Goodin said he looked “pale and frail.”

The White House released a statement that day saying that Biden had been diagnosed with COVID.

“Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Report: It Looks Like Biden Really Did Have a Medical Event in July
USA Gymnastics Says It Has Video Evidence to Prove Jordan Chiles Was Wrongly Stripped of Her Medal
French McDonald's Says It May Remove Item from Menu After NBA Star Destroys Nation's Olympic Hopes
MSNBC's O'Donnell Blasts His Own Network, Uses 'The Last Word' to Whine About Trump Coverage
JD Vance Fires Back Against CNN Anchor's 'Disgusting' Attempt to Downplay His Military Service
See more...

Conversation