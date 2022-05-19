Share
Commentary
Sports
A girl rides a skateboard in this stock image.
Commentary
A girl rides a skateboard in this stock image. (Thomas Barwick / Getty Images)

Rising Female Skateboarder Shreds Red Bull for Letting Trans Athletes Dominate Competitions: 'I Deserved to Place First'

 By Richard Moorhead  May 19, 2022 at 7:09am
Share

A professional skateboarder is speaking out about the dominance of transgender athletes in her sport.

Taylor Silverman revealed that she has come in second place to male skaters in two women’s skateboarding competitions in a Tuesday Instagram post.

According to Silverman, transgender skaters have taken home sizable cash winnings in these contests.

Trending:
Elon Musk Announces Twitter Deal 'Cannot Move Forward' Unless CEO Proves Key Claim

Silverman said she’s tired of being “bullied into silence.”

“I deserved to place first, be acknowledged for my win, and get paid.”

The skater also shared an email she sent to Red Bull, which organized a competition in which Silverman came in second to a male athlete.

“A biological man with a clear advantage won the women’s division, best trick, and also won multiple qualifiers. This took away the opportunity that was meant for women to place and earn money,” Silverman told the sponsor company.

Should male athletes compete in women's sports?

“What happened was unfair and at the time I was too uncomfortable to speak up.”

Silverman said her email to Red Bull was ignored.

Skateboarding is an intense physical sport in which male muscle density and bone structure provide competitors with innate advantages.

Related:
Netflix Goes Scorched Earth, Fires Warning Shot at Woke Employees with 'Culture Memo'

Pro-transgender ideologues flooded Silverman with a wave of harassment after she criticized transgender participation in women’s skateboarding.

Even Lia Thomas, the male swimmer whose victory in the women’s NCAA swimming championships sparked a firestorm of controversy, hasn’t competed in professional competitions with cash prizes.

If female athletes stand little to no chance of victory, they could disappear from sports like swimming and skateboarding.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




'Saved Her Life': Dog Badly Injured After Defending California Woman from Mountain Lion Attack
Rising Female Skateboarder Shreds Red Bull for Letting Trans Athletes Dominate Competitions: 'I Deserved to Place First'
Man Who Recorded Himself Savaging Elderly Nursing Home Patient Has Case Dismissed
Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz Resigns as Biden's Ministry of Truth Collapses
Here's How Buffalo Massacre Suspect Bypassed Useless New York Gun Control
See more...

Conversation