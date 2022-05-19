A professional skateboarder is speaking out about the dominance of transgender athletes in her sport.

Taylor Silverman revealed that she has come in second place to male skaters in two women’s skateboarding competitions in a Tuesday Instagram post.

According to Silverman, transgender skaters have taken home sizable cash winnings in these contests.

Female skateboarded Taylor Silverman is speaking out after placing 2nd to a male competitor who identifies as a woman at the @Redbull Cornerstone contest. Silverman and other female skateboarders were robbed of their achievements and prize money “that was meant for women.” pic.twitter.com/jVA48itMRa — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) May 18, 2022

Silverman said she’s tired of being “bullied into silence.”

“I deserved to place first, be acknowledged for my win, and get paid.”

The skater also shared an email she sent to Red Bull, which organized a competition in which Silverman came in second to a male athlete.

“A biological man with a clear advantage won the women’s division, best trick, and also won multiple qualifiers. This took away the opportunity that was meant for women to place and earn money,” Silverman told the sponsor company.

“What happened was unfair and at the time I was too uncomfortable to speak up.”

Silverman said her email to Red Bull was ignored.

Skateboarding is an intense physical sport in which male muscle density and bone structure provide competitors with innate advantages.

males carry their center of gravity higher than females creating advantages in skateboarding that cannot be changed due to HRT plus with the Q angle women are more prone to injury creating a major disadvantage regardless of HRT pic.twitter.com/940YRJoJ4Q — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 18, 2022

Pro-transgender ideologues flooded Silverman with a wave of harassment after she criticized transgender participation in women’s skateboarding.

Many people responding to Silverman’s post are calling her transphobic, a sore loser, and advise her to simply get better at skateboarding. pic.twitter.com/NenxpMKj71 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) May 18, 2022

Even Lia Thomas, the male swimmer whose victory in the women’s NCAA swimming championships sparked a firestorm of controversy, hasn’t competed in professional competitions with cash prizes.

If female athletes stand little to no chance of victory, they could disappear from sports like swimming and skateboarding.

