Share
Commentary
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, as he takes the stand during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 10.
Commentary
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, as he takes the stand during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 10. (Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty Images)

Rittenhouse Defense Attorney's Advice for Kyle: Change Your Name and Start Life Over

 By Isa Cox  November 23, 2021 at 11:47am
Share

Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense attorney sounded off about the publicity his recently acquitted client is now facing, providing the teen with some rather extreme advice.

Change your name and start over.

This may sound drastic until you consider just how many wildly false allegations have been swirling about Rittenhouse, who was acquitted Friday in the shootings of three men who attacked him during the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots last year.

We have also now learned from Rittenhouse that the high-profile and extremely controversial celebrity attorney Lin Wood essentially allowed him to languish in jail last fall despite having raised the money to bail him out.

The 18-year-old made the shocking revelation in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday.

Trending:
Black Man Acquitted on Self-Defense Same Day as Rittenhouse Busts Myth of 'Unjust' Justice System

Speaking with Fox’s Martha MacCallum earlier in the day on “The Story,” Mark Richards, who was part of the legal team that successfully argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, sounded off about the misinformation surrounding his client and what he sees as an important need for this now-famous young man to shield himself from the public eye.

“Yeah, my advice would be to change his name and start his life over,” Richards said when MacCallum asked what his advice would be for the newly free teenager.

“He’s very recognizable right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who I don’t think have his best interests at heart and probably want to make him a symbol of something I don’t think he wants to be necessarily associated with.

“And once you give up your name and your likeness and you join those causes, I think a lot of people will use you for their own purposes, and you won’t be able to control it.

Do you agree with Richards?

“We have had that talk with Kyle, and it’s going to be a fine line where he decides to go. Ultimately I hope he makes the right choices, you know?

“I would think his life would be a lot easier being anonymous and going on with his life as opposed to try and keep his fervent supporters happy.”

He told MacCallum that in addition to the wild lies about Rittenhouse pushed to the media, such as the false claims that he crossed state lines with his rifle or that he was a white supremacist, there also have been a number of opportunists trying to exploit his case for their own benefit.

“I think there’s a lot of people who want to use Kyle for their own means,” he said. “I think the way the Rittenhouse name right now has trended on Twitter — and that’s what we live in, is a Twitter society — people want to use his name, get it out there so they can get some publicity. I think it’s cheap. That’s what I think.”

Related:
Rittenhouse Describes 'Bleeding' Skin, Other Horrors After Not Showering for Weeks Due to Barbaric Jail Conditions

He’s not wrong.

The Rittenhouse case should be sobering, not just because it displays the extent to which the outrageously biased establishment media will distort the truth to suit a political narrative, but also because of the chilling reality that supposedly right-wing figures might have taken advantage of this young man for their own gain.

Rittenhouse has been compared to and seems to have now struck up a friendship with the horrifically defamed teenager Nick Sandmann, whose awkward smile, photographed at the moment that a Native American activist was inexplicably beating a drum in his face amid a boisterous and heated confrontation between a group of pro-life high schoolers and left-wing activists, was splashed all over the internet within 24 hours in 2019.

It was chilling to think that at such a young age, Sandmann, through no fault of his own, would never be able to escape the media sensation that was made of him. Interestingly, it was Wood who secured him a massive payout from some of the outlets that defamed him, although Sandmann has since fired the now seemingly unhinged attorney.

Both Sandmann and Rittenhouse have lives that are just getting started. They are both very young men, and if there was any justice in the world, they’d be allowed to live normal lives.

Sadly, thanks to the determination of those who have politicized their cases for their own selfish means, they will likely never be able to escape the shadow of their time in the media.

Rittenhouse can change his name, but, like Sandman, it’s unlikely anyone is forgetting his face anytime soon.

Let’s just pray that the cases of these two can serve as a sobering reality check to our crazy culture that the time of witch hunts, viral mobs and abhorrent slander must come to an end.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.




loading
Rittenhouse Defense Attorney's Advice for Kyle: Change Your Name and Start Life Over
Rittenhouse Describes 'Bleeding' Skin, Other Horrors After Not Showering for Weeks Due to Barbaric Jail Conditions
Here Are Two New Health Issues Biden's Doctor Caught During His Physical
Kyle Rittenhouse Makes Surprising Statement to Tucker Carlson About BLM
Watch: CNN Guest Defends Rosenbaum, Brushes off His Usage of the N-Word
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.