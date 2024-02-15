Share
News

Shocking Testimony: Anti-Trump DA Fani Willis' Relationship with Prosecutor Began in 2019

 By Randy DeSoto  February 15, 2024 at 12:33pm
Robin Yeartie, a former friend and employee of Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, testified Thursday that Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade had a romantic relationship before she hired him in late 2021.

Wade is a lead prosecutor in the 2020 election interference case being brought against former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants.

Willis has been accused of personally benefiting financially from the high salary she gave him in the form of lavish personal trips they took together. She has said that they split expenses evenly on the trips.

The New York Post reported last month that Wade received $250 per hour, and the total payments to his law office in 2022 and 2023 totaled $653,880, according to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.

Willis and Wade wrote in court filings that their relationship did not begin until 2022, after Willis had hired Wade to serve as special prosecutor in the election case in November 2021.

However, in a hearing Thursday, Yeartie testified that Willis and Wade’s romantic relationship began shortly after they met at a municipal court conference in October 2019.

Asked whether she observed them doing things that are typical of people in a romantic relationship, she answered, “Yes.”

Yeartie recounted that she saw them “hugging, kissing, just affection” before November 2021.

When he took the stand, Wade denied it.

Asked by defense lawyer Ashleigh Merchant, “When did your romantic relationship with Ms. Willis begin?”

“Early 2022,” Wade said. “Around March.”

He further testified that he paid for all the vacations they took together on his business card, but Willis then paid him back for her portion of the trip.

When Merchant asked where he deposited the money, Wade responded that she paid him in cash.

He further said he did not deposit the money and thus had no bank records of the transactions, according to The Hill.


Asked whether they took any trips together in 2021, Wade could not recall.

In addition to Yeartie’s testimony, Merchant wrote in a court filing that Terrence Bradley, Wade’s former divorce attorney, “has non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began prior to Willis being sworn as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in 2021.”

“Thus Bradley can confirm that Willis contracted with Wade after Wade and Willis began a romantic relationship, thus rebutting Wade’s claim in his affidavit that they did not start dating until 2022,” the defense attorney said.

She further wrote that “since Willis and Wade were not forthright about their relationship in the first instance, there is no reason to believe they are telling the truth now.”

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley highlighted in a Saturday blog post the irony of the allegations against Willis and Wade.

Did you believe the Willis-Wade relationship started after she hired him?

“Notably, the defendants in the Georgia [election interference] case include those charged with making false statements and filing false documents. If Willis or Wade has now done so, the political and legal impact on the case would be devastating,” Turley wrote.

If both Willis and Wade are disqualified from the case, it would at the very least result in a significant delay in the proceedings against Trump and the other defendants.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation