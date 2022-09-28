Parler Share
Special Guest: Unexpected Divorce Statistics Explained by Marriage Expert

 By Andrew Gordon  September 28, 2022 at 1:58pm
In today’s episode, Dr. Brad Wilcox, director of the National Marriage Project, shares surprising research about the evolution of divorce in America.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to our podcast. You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Andrew Gordon
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."
