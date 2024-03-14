Star QB Dak Prescott Accused of Assault, Sparking Dallas Police Investigation

Amid a welter of conflicting claims, Dallas police are investigating allegations of a 2017 sexual assault involving Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Dallas Police Department received a report of a sexual assault the complainant said occurred on February 2, 2017, in the 8500 block of Stemmons Freeway,” a Dallas police representative said Wednesday, according to the Dallas Morning News. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

The alleged incident took place in the parking lot of XTC Cabaret, a strip club.

But that’s not all.

A day before the allegation was filed with police, Prescott filed a lawsuit claiming that a Fort Worth woman was trying to extort $100 million from him by making a false allegation of sexual assault.

Police in Prosper, Texas, where Prescott lives, said they are investigating the extortion allegation, but would not comment further.

A representative of the town of Prosper told the Dallas Morning News that an attorney for Prescott met with police and “explained to PPD officials that his client was possibly a victim of theft by coercion.”

Levi McCathern, an attorney for Prescott, said the incident in question involved consensual sex.

The woman involved, who WFAA-TV identified as Victoria, said the incident and the lawsuits are “kind of embarrassing to be honest, but I didn’t ask for that, I didn’t ask for this to happen to me.

“The people who were in the car besides me and him got out [of] the car,” she said. “It was just me and him in the car. In this SUV Tahoe, we were actually in the third row. And yeah, that’s where it happened, in the parking lot of the destination we were going to,” she said,

A letter sent to Prescott and his lawyers said the woman did not want to have sex, and is seeking $100 million, saying that for that price criminal charges would not be filed.

“You know, I’ve been silent for all these years taking it,” Victoria said. “I don’t know if you noticed, but everywhere you go, you see him. He’s in grocery stores, he’s in ads, he’s in gas stations. So I’ve endured, I think, enough.”

The Dallas Morning News noted that the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault charges is 10 years.

McCathern said the story told to WFAA is false, the station reported.

“Mr. Prescott remembers going out and remembers going out with her and her friends but obviously nothing even close … along the lines of what she is alleging happened,” he, said.

Yoel Zehaie, the woman’s attorney, responded sharply to Prescott’s lawsuit.

“In our minds, we’re saying you raped someone…and you want to file a lawsuit?” he said, indicating the woman may file a countersuit.

“They’re trying to send a message, ‘hey we’re Goliath, and if you don’t put this thing away, x, y, z is gonna happen,'” Zehaie said.

The Dallas Morning News said Prescott’s lawsuit claiming he is being extorted seeks “monetary relief in excess of $1 million.” McCathern said Prescott would donate the money to the Joyful Heart Foundation, which assists victims of sexual assault.

The letter sent to Prescott seeking $100 million states that the alleged victim “has suffered mental anguish that is unimaginable dealing with the trauma of being a sexual assault of victim [sic.] Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered.”

Zehaie told Pro Football Talk that Prescott is constantly “changing his story,” according to NBC.

“First, he said he didn’t know her. … And now he’s saying it’s consensual. … His counsel at first said he didn’t know her. Then he said, well, he wants more information to remember,” Zehaie said.

