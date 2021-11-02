Share
Lifestyle

After Suffering Miscarriage, Woman Shows What True Friendship Means Through It All

 By Amanda Thomason  November 2, 2021 at 4:00pm
Share

When someone else experiences a tragedy, even the most well-meaning friends can be at a loss for what to say. That uncertainty increases if those friends haven’t experienced the same type of loss as the person they’re trying to comfort. So many times, either the wrong thing is said or nothing is said at all.

But two women are helping give people a way forward in such situations, sharing their own experiences as an example.

Ashlee Gadd, 35, shared her story on Oct. 15, World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. She posted on Coffee + Crumbs, an online community that she started.

“I barely remember what the doctor said,” her post began. “Something about the baby not developing, being too small for seven weeks. I’d need to come back to confirm, then schedule a D&C. I float out of my body for a second, as if I’m watching someone else be told they are having a miscarriage.”

She explained in heartbreaking detail how she processed the news.

Trending:
Is the Rumor About Biden Pooping His Pants in Rome True?


“It was enough time to wrap my head around the inevitable purchase of a minivan. Enough time to make plans to take a friend’s hand-me-down carseat. Enough time to download one of those apps that tells you the baby is the size of a blueberry.

“It was enough time to stop wearing jeans, to start slathering my body in cocoa butter again. It was enough time to joke about the baby coming out orange … because all I’ve been able to stomach are Cheeze-it’s.

“Seven weeks. It was enough time to fall in love.”

Gadd told “Today” that the miscarriage hit her very differently than she imagined it would.

“There’s so much I didn’t know about this kind of loss,” she said. “I never understood how much ordinary life continues swirling around… how this process doesn’t happen in a day. It lasts and lingers. I never considered how many women are walking around in public places in the process of silently miscarrying.”

Thankfully, Anna Quinlan, Gadd’s friend of 10 years, knew how to come alongside and support her friend.

Many people who reach out to help their grieving friends ask open-ended questions that place the burden of responding on the grieving party. As well-meant as the questions may be, asking “how are you?” or saying, “if there’s anything I can do, let me know” puts all the responsibility on the person being asked.



Related:
Incredible: Woman Gives Birth to 14-Pound Baby Following 19 Miscarriages, Doctors Stunned

So Quinlan selected a few concrete options, stated them in no uncertain terms and sent them to Gadd.

“Checking on you,” her text message began. “Please choose from the following.”

“1. I pick your kids up anytime after 3:30 today & show them a good time through dinner (which would be at Chick-fil-A, obvi, & would include takeout brought back for you).

“2. I send DoorDash dinner of your choice to you (This offer is valid any day this week. Also next week.)

“3. I have to go to Target today, I can pick up anything you need & drop it on your doorstep & not talk to you at all.

“4. I can send prayers & good vibes & you can politely decline any tangible services at this time.”

It just so happened that Gadd was on her last roll of toilet paper and needed some more Cheez-Its, so she gratefully selected option 3 and Quinlan got them to her that afternoon.

Quinlan’s offer was a breath of fresh air for Gadd, and she deeply appreciated the way her friend had reached out.

“More often than not, I think most of us default to, ‘Let me know if you need anything’,” Gadd said. “I’ll speak for myself — I’ve sent that text a hundred times. She gave me something tangible to grab onto, without the emotional fatigue of trying to think of what I needed.”

Quinlan said the method has come out of experience, necessity and knowing her strengths.

“I’ve seen so many of my friends endure really hard times… husbands and children with cancer, miscarriages, divorce, sudden deaths of parents,” she said. “I am always amazed at the crowd of women I see gather around to offer support in those times.

“I know that Ashlee has other friends who can offer totally different resources, like sharing their own vulnerable stories of miscarriage or offering beautiful flowers or gifts. I’m not as great at those resources, but I can drop toilet paper and crackers on your porch by 3 p.m.”

The next time you reach out to someone who’s in a tough situation, consider taking a page from Quinlan’s book and you may have more people taking you up on your offer.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
After Suffering Miscarriage, Woman Shows What True Friendship Means Through It All
Hero Bus Driver Ushers 30 Kids Off Broken-Down School Bus Before Semi-Truck Hits It
Teens Return Found Wallet, Refuse Reward and Become Friends with Owner: 'Faith in Humanity Restored'
Man Rescues Feral Kitten Being Swept Away by Flood After Record-Breaking Rain Hits Sacramento
Dog Trampled to Death in 'Freak Occurrence' after Hiking Encounter with Moose
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.