Suspected Palestinian Terror Smugglers End up Swimming for Dear Life After Israeli Vessel Opens Fire

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2022 at 11:52am
On land and sea, Israeli forces on Sunday battled Palestinians waging war against Israel.

On the Mediterranean Sea, Israeli forces sank a boat believed to be smuggling material to Hamas terrorists off of the Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel.

The boat was confronted after it entered a prohibited area along the southern coast of Gaza.

“Navy soldiers called via loudspeakers to [the vessel], and when it did not respond to the calls, the soldiers fired in accordance with the open-fire policy,” the Israeli Defence Forces said.

Those aboard the vessel swam to land.

The IDF did not elaborate on what was found, other than to say it was “equipment.”

Israel has blockaded Gaza since 2007, using its small naval capabilities to defend itself on the water.

Here is file video of the Israelis in action from 2012:



 

Also on Sunday, at least two Palestinian gunmen were killed in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to The Times of Israel.

A Border Police statement said Palestinians inside the home of a wanted man used guns and explosives in opening fire on Israeli forces.

“Amid the exchange of fire, a number of terrorists were eliminated. There are no casualties to our forces,” the statement said, according to The Times of Israel.

There were no arrests made.

The Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry said two men were killed and six individuals wounded, according to The Times of Israel.

The Border Police statement said multiple guns were found in the house after the shooting stopped.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the raid was necessary, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“This government’s policy is clear: We will not sit and wait for people to hurt Israeli civilians,” Lapid said Sunday, the newspaper reported. “We will go out and strike the terrorists at their home.”

Unrest took place during the firefight, in which Israeli forces were forced to disperse crowds that fired on the soldiers and threw stones and explosives at them.

The Israel Police said security forces “will reach terrorists wherever they are hiding and will continue the joint activity in Judea and Samaria in order to maintain the security of the citizens of Israel.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
