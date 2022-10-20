The Florida Board of Education unanimously approved a series of policies Wednesday, including one that disciplines teachers who teach gender identity or sexual orientation to 5-year-olds.

Under the policy, teachers could have their license suspended or revoked if they break Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education Law, which prohibits lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade.

The board also approved rules requiring schools to alert parents if a biological man will be using women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

“Today we joined to uphold the right of parents to raise their children as they best see fit,” State Board of Education Chair Tom Grady said in a news release. “The rules and amendments we approved will support the safety of students and ensure Florida continues to provide high-quality education to every child.”

The rule explained that if a teacher “intentionally” teaches gender identity or sexual orientation before fourth grade, they are subject to “revocation or suspension of the individual educator’s certificate, or the other penalties as provided by law.”

The board additionally passed a rule which requires elementary schools libraries to make their reading materials, including grade-level reading lists, public.

Schools that allow access to bathrooms and locker rooms on any basis other than biological sex must post the policy on their website and notify parents via mail of which facilities the policy applies to, the Board of Education policy noted.

The Florida Board of Education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

