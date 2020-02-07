SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Teenager Left in Puddle of Tears When Military Brother Returns from Deployment To Surprise Her at School

By Kim Davis
Published February 7, 2020 at 3:20pm
Print

An Arizona teenager was moved to tears when her Air Force brother surprised her at school after spending the last 18 months in Alaska.

While 14-year-old Emberlynn Hall, an 8th-grade student at Queen Creek Middle school, sat quietly in class earlier this week, her brother, Airman First Class Drew Hall, arrived back in Arizona and prepared to surprise her.

According to KPHO/KTVK, Hall has served in Alaska for the past year-and-a-half. As Hall prepared to see his little sister for the first time in months, he held a bouquet of flowers and walked casually into the unassuming teen’s classroom.

When Emberlynn saw her uniform-clad brother suddenly standing beside her desk, she jumped up and burst into tears with a feeling she described as “shock.”

The siblings had always been close, despite their age difference, the pair told KPHO. The time apart had been hard, making the reunion especially emotional for both of them.

TRENDING: Romney Gave This Note to Every Republican Before His Impeachment Vote

“Finally, being able to come back to somebody that you’re family with is so special,” Emberlynn told KPHO.

Hall said he had to fight to hold back his emotions.

“I almost teared up myself,” the Airman admitted. “I tried to hold back the tears and be professional, but it was a good time.”

Hall was amazed by how much his baby sister had grown up while he was away.

“I haven’t seen her in 18 months, and now she’s like 5’10 or something. She’s super tall!” he said.

RELATED: K-9 Gets Sweet Sendoff from Partner During Final Call After 7 Years of Service

The siblings’ first order of business centers around what most siblings do best together: eat. Chinese takeout, they said, is their first priority.

Hall will be home for approximately three weeks before returning to Alaska for another 18 months.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Teenager Left in Puddle of Tears When Military Brother Returns from Deployment To Surprise Her at School
K-9 Gets Sweet Sendoff from Partner During Final Call After 7 Years of Service
Little Girl Dressed Like Elsa 'Finally Got Some Snow To Do Her Scene' in Sweet Video
Tim Tebow Kicks Off 6th Annual 'Night To Shine' Which Has Become Global Experience 'Centered on God's Love'
Alan Alda Responds to Death of 'Friend and Mentor' Gene Reynolds with Heartbreaking Post
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×