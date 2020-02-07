Teenager Left in Puddle of Tears When Military Brother Returns from Deployment To Surprise Her at School

An Arizona teenager was moved to tears when her Air Force brother surprised her at school after spending the last 18 months in Alaska.

While 14-year-old Emberlynn Hall, an 8th-grade student at Queen Creek Middle school, sat quietly in class earlier this week, her brother, Airman First Class Drew Hall, arrived back in Arizona and prepared to surprise her.

According to KPHO/KTVK, Hall has served in Alaska for the past year-and-a-half. As Hall prepared to see his little sister for the first time in months, he held a bouquet of flowers and walked casually into the unassuming teen’s classroom.

When Emberlynn saw her uniform-clad brother suddenly standing beside her desk, she jumped up and burst into tears with a feeling she described as “shock.”

The siblings had always been close, despite their age difference, the pair told KPHO. The time apart had been hard, making the reunion especially emotional for both of them.

EMOTIONAL REUNION: The moment Drew Hall, Airman First Class, surprises his 14-year-old sister Emberlynn at her school after serving 18 months in Alaska for the Air Force. ❤️😭 Welcome home to Arizona, Drew! #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Ot3gS5vNJR — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) February 4, 2020

“Finally, being able to come back to somebody that you’re family with is so special,” Emberlynn told KPHO.

Hall said he had to fight to hold back his emotions.

“I almost teared up myself,” the Airman admitted. “I tried to hold back the tears and be professional, but it was a good time.”

“Oh my God that’s my brother!” An airman comes home to Arizona after 18 months serving in Alaska, surprising his little sister in her 8th grade class! Our cameras were there for the special moment, as the whole class watched in awe. Welcome home, Drew! 🇺🇸https://t.co/HoaDXzXzr5 pic.twitter.com/LC4grVp6Cc — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) February 5, 2020

Hall was amazed by how much his baby sister had grown up while he was away.

“I haven’t seen her in 18 months, and now she’s like 5’10 or something. She’s super tall!” he said.

The siblings’ first order of business centers around what most siblings do best together: eat. Chinese takeout, they said, is their first priority.

Hall will be home for approximately three weeks before returning to Alaska for another 18 months.

