Terrifying Scene Unfolds at Olympic Pool as Swimmer Collapses, Is Removed on Stretcher

 By Jack Davis  August 2, 2024 at 11:00am
An Olympic swimmer collapsed Friday on the side of the pool and was carried away on a stretcher.

Tamara Potocka of Slovakia was stricken after a qualifying heat in the women’s 200-meter individual medley, according to ESPN.

Potocka was getting out of the pool after the race when she collapsed.

She was immediately surrounded by medical attendants before she was carried away with an oxygen mask over her face.

According to the BBC, Potocka was conscious and able to communicate with medical staff.

“Tamara has asthma,” Slovakia team leader Ivana Lange said in a statement, ESPN reported.

“This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem,” she said.

“She received oxygen and necessary medication. Her condition is constantly monitored. A few minutes ago, the doctor told me that she must be monitored for several more hours,” Lange said.

Israeli swimmer Lea Polonsky, who swam in a different heat, said swimming at the Olympic level does have risks, according to the Associated Press.

“Of course that’s something in the back of your mind, but we do every day push ourselves to the limit,” Polonsky said.

“You always know something like that can happen. It’s not something you think about during the race, but it’s always there,” she said.

Potocka finished seventh in her heat.

Her time was not fast enough to reach the semifinals, meaning that she is out of the competition.

The Paris Games were the first Olympics in which Potocka competed.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
