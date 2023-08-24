A woman who works in the Pennsylvania corrections system is recovering in a hospital after a run-in with an armed and violent thug in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

But the bad news for the perpetrator is that he is also in a hospital recovering from gunshot wounds, as the woman fought back after he allegedly tried to steal her car.

A violent criminal’s worst nightmare is an armed citizen. That is even more true when his victim, a person he likely views as vulnerable, is a woman who is armed and knows how to shoot.







According to WPVI-TV, a female sergeant, who is employed with the state prison system, pulled her BMW into a gas station at North 22nd Street and West Allegheny Avenue on Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m.

Suddenly, a man tried to carjack her at the pump.

What followed, police said, was a confrontation that ended with the 35-year-old victim and her 22-year-old assailant both being shot.

Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department told WPVI how the situation unfolded.

“The cameras clearly show the 35-year-old putting gas in her BMW vehicle when the male approaches her and grabs her, puts her in a bear hug from behind and then there’s a physical altercation and they both pull weapons and they shoot each other,” Small said.

The woman was shot twice in the leg, but she returned fire and shot her attacker — once in the leg and once in the lower back.

The severity of the injuries has not been released, but police said both were in stable condition.

In all, 11 shots were fired. What could have been a homicide of an innocent, working woman instead resulted in her surviving the encounter and sending her attacker to the hospital before what could be a lengthy prison stay.

Neither the victim nor the alleged assailant have been identified.

The woman certainly has the support of much of the public. A report of the incident shared by WTXF-TV on Facebook generated many comments in support of her efforts to save her own life.

One commenter wrote, “Hope she taught him and his carjacking cohorts a lesson. Never underestimate a woman who works for the state corrections system.”

Another person chimed in, “I’m sorry she was harmed at all. Good for her though!!”

One more commenter wrote, “Great job lady. Get well.”

According to WPVI, the alleged carjacker and shooter is expected to face numerous felony charges once he is released from the hospital.

But the real story here is that a woman in a dangerous city chose to buy a gun, she learned to use it and she didn’t hesitate to use it when her life was put in jeopardy by the actions of a malevolent individual.

For women, who tend to be physically smaller than men, a gun can be the ultimate equalizer when a victim’s life is on the line.

Stories of women standing up for themselves and living to tell about it are becoming more common.

Thugs with nothing better to do than prey on those who they think are weak should take notice.

