In President Joe Biden’s America, violent crime is on the rise, and it’s increasingly up to law-abiding American citizens to protect themselves, their families and their businesses from the bad guys.

That’s exactly what happened recently in Orlando, Florida, when the owner of a jewelry store at the Orlando Magic Mall opened fire and killed two suspected robbers out of a group of four attempting a “smash and grab” of his store, WOFL reported.

It was last Friday when the two suspects were gunned down by the store owner, a concealed-carry license holder. Orlando police officers indicated that at least one of the suspects was armed.







“The store owner shot at the suspects,” Orlando police said in a statement. “One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location.”

One of the suspects who had been shot was discovered nearby in a vehicle. He succumbed to his gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital.

OPD say two people are dead after a smash and grab attempt at the Magic Mall. The jewelry store owner opened fire on the suspects. Two other suspects fled. It’s unclear if they were found. More on @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/Kyorkm6MpZ — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) October 14, 2022

The other suspects are on the run, and police are working to track them down before they commit additional crimes and hurt innocent citizens.

“Sooner or later, they’re gonna get them,” said local resident Johnny Jordan, who lives next to the shopping mall.

WOLF reporter Connor Hansen spoke to several store owners at the Orlando Magic Mall. The common sentiment was that they feel a concealed carry license is crucial in stopping crime, especially with an uptick in brazen robberies and other violent crimes across the country.

“There’s a lot of concealed license carriers here. So if you come to the Magic Mall and you want to commit a crime, there’s a really good chance you’re gonna get shot,” one store owner reportedly said.

Another business owner added, “Normally we’re good, but we have to take care of ourselves.”

That message aligns with that of the state’s pro-Second Amendment leader, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for advising would-be bad guys and looters in Florida that the law-abiding, gun-owning citizens of his state will not hesitate to deploy their firearms in self-defense.

“You can have people you know bringing boats into some of these islands and trying to ransack people’s homes. I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not wanna chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state,” DeSantis said at the time, according to the New York Post.

Many of Florida’s top law enforcement officers offer the same advice to those they protect, including Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd, who stirred up headlines last month for his sage advice when it comes to innocent Floridians protecting their lives and property.

“I would highly suggest that if a looter breaks into your home, comes into your home while you’re there to steal stuff, that you take your gun and you shoot him, you shoot him so that he looks like grated cheese,” Grady said, according to Fox News.

In Florida especially, when the bad guys play stupid games, they tend to win stupid prizes.

