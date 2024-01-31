Florida has enacted a new measure that may inspire left-wing activists to take their ball and go home.

Specifically, the state of Florida has banned transgender drivers from changing their actual gender on their licenses to their “new” gender.

Robery Kynoch, deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, issued a memo last week saying the department would rescind its previous provision on “gender requirements” that allowed Floridians to change the gender on their licenses, NBC News reported.

In Kynoch’s words, “gender … does not refer to a person’s internal sense of his or her gender role or identification, but has historically and commonly been understood as a synonym for ‘sex,’ which is determined by innate and immutable biological and genetic characteristics.”

By extension, these new rules will no longer allow “trans Floridians who already have driver’s licenses … to receive a replacement license with their gender identity rather than their birth sex even if they changed the sex on their Florida birth certificates.”

Currently, however, state and federal law allows trans folks to change the gender on documents such as passports to their new “gender identity,” and Kyoch and his department have yet to address that complication.

Still, this and 11 other proposed laws in the state legislature that are, in NBC’s words, “targeting LGBTQ people” are a step in the right direction for Florida and, hopefully, for our country.

Now, the article does not mention any declarations from trans Floridians to leave the state in the wake of this new law, but it’s definitely a possibility.

After all, why would they want to stay in a place that doesn’t accommodate and affirm their delusions?

Ever since the alarming transgender movement grew more courageous in our culture, the common denominator of their demands for new laws and policies has been to affirm the delusion that they can change their sex from the one they were born with, and everyone must not only go along with it, but celebrate it.

That’s what “trans hate” actually means.

While there certainly are people out there who tell trans folks terrible things, by and large, trans folks treat any criticism of their movement as equivalent to death threats.

Dylan Mulvaney responded to the Bud Light controversy by demanding “proud and public support” for transgender folk everywhere. Men are accused of hate crimes for not acquiescing to intercourse with biological men. Over half of all millennials think “misgendering” someone should be a criminal offense. And TikTok is flooded with videos of transgender activists demanding people date them, love them and use their chosen pronouns, or they’ll bring the full force of the law upon them.

The transgender activists and allies talk up a big game, but, with a few exceptions, it tends to be all bluster.

Seeing who the governor of Florida is, they’d be fighting a losing battle over this new driver’s license policy.

And, as we’ve seen all too often among left-wing activists, their response to failure is more often than not taking their ball and going home.

It’s not too far-fetched, then, to think many of the trans drivers of Florida will do the same thing.

After all, many trans folks resorted to crowdfunding to leave the state just last summer, when the state passed a law banning “transgender care” for minors.

If they can’t have their government documents supporting their fragile delusions, why bother to stay in such an “oppressive” situation?

Either way, we need to support Florida and follow their lead in putting a stop to this woke nonsense.

It’s time to stop encouraging these delusions once and for all.

