Trump Celebrates ‘Great’ Night of Election Results, Touts ‘Red Wave’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to tout several primary election results in Minnesota and Wisconsin, calling them “great” results for Republicans he endorsed and predicting a “red wave” of Republican wins in November.

Great Republican election results last night. So far we have the team we want. 8 for 9 in Special Elections. Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Wisconsin — a traditionally blue state which Trump won in 2016 — is where Democrats are going to be spending hundreds of millions of dollars in an effort to flip a House seat, unseat an incumbent Republican governor and protect a senate seat.

The House seat currently belongs to Rep. Paul Ryan, the outgoing speaker of the House who is not seeking re-election. Republicans have controlled that seat for 20 years and the Ryan-endorsed Republican candidate, attorney Bryan Steil, easily won Tuesday’s Republican primary with 52 percent of the vote.

Steil will face off against the Democratic nominee, ironworker Randy Bryce in the November general election. Bryce also was an easy winner in his primary race Tuesday and had the endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

TRENDING: Facebook Challenger Has Something Zuckerberg Doesn’t Offer: Freedom

Congratulations to Bryan Steil on a wonderful win last night. You will be replacing a great guy in Paul Ryan, and your win in November will make the entire State of Wisconsin very proud. You have my complete and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Gov. Scott Walker was a runaway winner in the Republican primary as he seeks a third term. He’ll face off against Tony Evers, the state’s superintendent of schools, who won an eight-way Democratic primary.

Walker, seeking a third term, has already won three elections: He was elected to his first term in 2010, won a recall election in 2012 and won re-election in 2014. Even though he has not always seen eye to eye with Trump — Walker was an early opponent of Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential race — the president said Wednesday that Walker is “very special” and has done “a great job” as governor.

Evers will use that relationship against Walker in his campaign. “Donald Trump will no longer have a doormat here in Wisconsin,” Evers said of Walker, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Are you confident Republicans will maintain majorities in the House and Senate? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Trump also congratulated Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, who won the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate over former Democrat-turned Republican Kevin Nicholson. Vukmir will face off against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Nicholson’s campaign had frequently run ads showing Vukmir speaking at a 2016 event in which she said Trump “offends everybody.”

In the neighboring state of Minnesota, Jeff Johnson defeated former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in the Republican primary for governor. Pawlenty was a vehement critic of Trump after the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump making vulgar comments about women surfaced during the 2016 campaign. Johnson, however, remained supportive of Trump and the state’s GOP voters appeared to reward him for that loyalty to the president.

Trump congratulated Johnson Wednesday and thanked him for his support.

Jeff Johnson of Minnesota had a big night in winning the Republican nomination for Governor against a very strong and well known opponent! Thanks for all of the support you showed me. You have my complete and total Endorsement. You will win in November! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Another Trump-supported candidate, conservative Pete Stauber, won in Minnesota’s Republican primary for Congress.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Officially Takes Legal Action Against Omarosa

And in another win for Trump, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach won Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary, defeating incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Last week, Trump-backed candidates won primary races Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.