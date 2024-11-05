Trump Support Seen on the Field and in the Suites During 'Monday Night Football'

It wasn’t that long ago that expressing any sort of support for former President Donald Trump was largely viewed as a social taboo — especially for public figures.

Trump, perhaps due to being a frequent target of the establishment media, was often ignored, at best, or attacked, at worst, by many public figures once he stopped being just a WWE Hall of Famer and started being a politician, too.

But are the tides changing on that front?

Signs from Election Day eve’s “Monday Night Football” (which aired on the Disney-owned ESPN, ironically enough) are loudly suggesting, “Yes.”

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Buccaneers in controversial fashion Monday night, winning 30-24 in overtime.

It’s a great win for the two-time defending champion Chiefs, who are undefeated and looking like a legitimate threat to win three Super Bowls in a row — a feat even Tom Brady’s dynastic New England Patriots never pulled off.

Speaking of Trump’s golf buddy Brady, it appears the former president enjoys all manner of support from various NFL stars, from all-time great quarterbacks, to superstar defensive ends, to even long snappers, apparently.

Chiefs long snapper James Winchester took to the field of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and posed in front of the score board.

Notice anything about his hat?

👀Chiefs Long Snapper James Winchester on the field after they beat the Bucs in OT pic.twitter.com/GSjZMlROzk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2024

Winchester was seen sporting a clear “Make America Great Again” red-and-white cap — the sort of cap that celebrities would’ve been afraid to sport as recently as four years ago.

But it’s not just on the field where support for Trump stood out.

The mother of arguably the best and most famous active NFL player also wanted the world to know where she stood on the election.

Exclusive to @outkick: Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes @tootgail, with a special message for America on Election Eve: “Make America great again, let’s do it!” pic.twitter.com/9JkGjZicjw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2024

Yes, that’s the mother of Patrick Mahomes, Randi Mahomes, exclaiming to OutKick that it was high time to, “Make America great again, let’s do it.”

OutKick founder Clay Travis noted the historical significance of this shifting sentiment.

It’s an entirely different world in 2024. People in public are way more willing to be pro-Trump now than ever before. Go vote! — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 5, 2024

“It’s an entirely different world in 2024,” Travis posted to X on the eve of Election Day. “People in public are way more willing to be pro-Trump now than ever before.

“Go vote!”

